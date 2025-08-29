1× 0:00 -7:52

You may or may not have heard about a lawsuit that a lady in Washington filed against half a dozen Big Oil majors plus a couple of refiners and a pipeline company, but file it she did. The lawsuit alleges that the lady’s mother died from climate change and because climate change is caused by the oil industry, these companies owed the daughter money for her mother’s “wrongful death”.

Said “wrongful death” occurred in 2021 during a period dubbed “a heat dome” and was described by a highly productive climate reporter for Time magazine (thanks to David Blackmon for drawing my attention to her) as follows: “Julie, as everyone called her, was driving home from a doctor’s appointment on June 28, 2021 with the windows rolled down when the heat began to hit her. She pulled off the highway onto a residential street before losing consciousness, and was found two hours later. The official cause of Julie’s death was hyperthermia; her internal temperature was 110°F when she died.”

Most deaths are, of course, a tragedy for those who survive the deceased and I have a lot of sympathy for everyone who has lost loved ones. What I can’t find any sympathy for is trying to cash in on a personal tragedy by blaming it on an industry. This doesn’t mean I love and cherish Big Oil because that would be as stupid as worshipping a vampire garden chair. It simply means dishonesty irritates me very much.

The above-quoted article in Time — and the lawsuit — has a lot to say about the life tragically lost. They also have a lot to say about how bad the oil industry is and how it knew since the 1950s that oil caused climate change and climate change caused hyperthermia. What they don’t say at all is that Juliana Leon was diagnosed with hypertensive cardiovascular disease, as revealed by the Washington Free Beacon this week.

In case you’re lucky enough to live in a place with cool summers, here’s what people with hypertensive cardiovascular disease and other serious conditions should not do during the hottest time of day: go outside or drive with the windows down. I should know. My own mother died in August 2000 after being repeatedly told by her doctor to stay home during the hottest hours of the day because of her hypertension and craniovascular problems.

She kept ignoring the advice because she had stuff to do and that was that*. Mum didn’t die as tragically as Leon, thankfully, and I’m not angry with her for ignoring her doctor’s advice, but at 47, I know better than to venture outside between 10 am and 7 pm between late June and the end of July, unless it’s absolutely necessary. I don’t even have hypertension but I’d like to live as long as I feel comfortable with because I, too, have stuff to do, and that includes ranting about people who see opportunity in tragedy and use other, grieving people to cash in on this opportunity. Because I’m pretty sure Leon’s daughter didn’t file that lawsuit alone just because she had a brilliant idea about avenging her mother.

Heat kills. So does cold. Statistics says that cold kills more people than heat. A lot more people. This is really inconvenient as is the fact that both heat and cold are extra-dangerous for people with certain health conditions, such as hypertension. It is this inconvenience that likely made those advising Leon on her lawsuit omit her mother’s health status from the documentation.

Instead, they chose to waste space on claims such as “The extreme heat that killed Julie was directly linked to fossil fuel-driven alteration of the climate” and “Defendants’ wrongful conduct, including their affirmative misrepresentations and omissions, transformed what was once impossible into reality” because, you see, the “heat dome” would have been “virtually impossible” without anthropogenic climate change. Convenient word that, virtually.

One of my earliest childhood memories is the daily news on the radio, which during the summer invariably included a warning to the “elderly and those with heart or vascular conditions” to avoid going outside between the hours of 9 and 6 or thereabouts unless absolutely necessary. This means that as far back as 40 years ago some people knew that heat could be dangerous. And we didn’t even have computer modelling back then, imagine that. Hats were a must-have for small children and their grannies in summer, and walks and strolls were timed to not exceed the safe limits of heat exposure. People, in other words, knew that the heat could kill and adapted.

I may or may not have mentioned this before, but the third thing I hate the most after double standards and something else that currently escapes me, is inventing the wheel all over again and acting as if it never existed before. This is what climate activists with a taste for courtrooms are doing right now. Heat was never dangerous before, they imply with their lawsuits. It’s only because of Big Oil that heat has started to kill people and never mind any health conditions that make one extra vulnerable to it — and that have been known for decades to make one extra vulnerable to it.

I’ve always maintained that everyone is free to choose the means of the slow suicide we call life and I still believe it. Preying on the grief of people for material and ideological gain, on the other hand… who am I kidding, it’s all about the money. In any case, this is perhaps the most obnoxious incarnation of the climate gods.

To end on a funny note, last year I almost got frostbite. On the beach. In the summer. No, there was no sudden cold front whooshing along the Black Sea coast. It was a sunny day, 30+ degrees C, but since I shun the sun, I dipped in the (rather cold) water and hid under the umbrella, enjoying the nice, cool breeze. Until the tips of my fingers started going numb and that numbness began to spread.

I was instantly and unironically convinced I had developed some sudden-onset neuro-degenerative condition or was having a stroke (family history, after all). I alerted my family about the fact I was about to die any moment now and was advised to stick my fingers in the hot sand and run around a bit because my hands were reportedly very cold. So, on a beach full of people basking in the sun, there was one scrawny middle-aged lady running in circles on an empty patch of sand to restore her circulation, compromised by the combination of cold seawater and a nice, cool breeze in the shade. Weather kills. Adapt.

*It is a time-honoured tradition in Bulgaria to make sure you do not outlive your loved ones. The “Make sure you go first” mentality was widespread among the Boomer generation, especially women, resulting in self-negligence when it came to health. Now, we tend to know better so it’s changed to “It would be great if I go first, but I won’t work for it.”

