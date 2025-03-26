Venture Global is finally ready to start servicing its long-term clients from Calcasieu Pass LNG. It did everything it could to put off that moment but the moment has now come and Calcasieu Pass will start operating “commercially” from next month. BP and Shell should celebrate as this is happening just in time for the start of the EU’s gas refill season. They might yet get compensation from arbitrage court but I’m not holding my breath. Also, it’s not the most interesting part of the story.

In short, in case you’ve been doing more interesting things than following it, Venture Global completed Calcasieu Pass in 2022. It started producing. But Venture Global did not start selling the LNG to the companies that had financed the facility in return for long-term supply from it. No, it started selling LNG on the spot market because it fetched much higher prices, while claiming the plant was not yet entirely completed, so it was under no obligation to service its long-term contracts.

Blatant arrogance aside, the Venture Global story raises interesting questions about the global LNG market — and the EU’s instrumental role in boosting the spot market specifically, only to have that market turn and bite it in the unmentionables.