Irina Slav on energy

Irina Slav on energy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Amos Eno's avatar
Amos Eno
12h

Oh MY! Although I applaud your sobriquet "Infantilia", I have always preferred the french derived word Cretin, which basically means dumb as a rock. Europe has devolved into an apoplexy of Cretinism. I am glad you did not mention UK because the Beefeater's are slogging their way back to a Saxon economy ca. 800 a.d. pellmell.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Bruce McIntyre's avatar
Bruce McIntyre
10h

Wow, sorry to hear about the Jerry cans! Stupid is as stupid does I suppose. But it is no surprise that the infantilia tantum have started to panic. The world is moving faster! Last week in Canada we announced that a new plan was coming to increase membership in our armed forces. This week the head of the armed forces, a DEI hire if there ever was one, burst into tears at a press conference about the ongoing state of diversity in our armed forces. The next day, the woman who will stare down Trump, Xi and Putin, our own Diana, the goddess not the princess, announced a plan to have 300,000 volunteers from the civil service create a voluntary militia to defend. Said government volunteers would be provided a training course of 1 week, not applicable to pensionable hours, to learn how to shoot, drive trucks and operate drones. (It takes 4 days for a private citizen to gain a license and undertake gun safety training at a licensed range) The public servants reddits were ablaze with scorn for a program that did not already recognize their vast contributions to civilized life in the frozen north nor their pensionable hours requirements. Then the next day, she as the defender of all rights but maybe not the country, said a second thought had occurred and maybe this was not a great idea. One might postulate that no first thought had actually taken place. But now, back to diversity, let's arm the alphabet crew as per the original plans. Elbows up Canada, we are saved! The infantilia rule!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
15 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Irina Slav
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture