You think you’ve seen it all and heard it all, and the transition crowd can’t get any more ridiculous. The thought is a source of solace in a mad world. And then Tammy Nemeth sends you a link with a story proving that while the transition crowd can’t get any more ridiculous, it can — and does — find new ways to be ridiculous on a daily basis.

The story: a band of pension funds that have shares in Shell have demanded that Shell explain why its LNG demand expectations differ so much from those of the International Energy Agency. The same band of pension funds actually filed a shareholder resolution in January, in which they suggested Shell was, one, acting in conflict with its net-zero commitments and, two, building its LNG business despite “independent analysis” that said demand was going down. Let us unwrap this gift of transition insanity.

“Shell is building its strategy around an anticipated level of demand which is higher than all scenarios put out by the International Energy Agency (IEA) and appears to have misinterpreted independent analysis in substantiating its demand projections,” the pension funds claimed, clearly suggesting that the only scenarios that matter are the ones put out by the International Energy Agency because it is the most impartial entity ever that has never made an honest mistake let alone manipulated data. Perish the thought.

And yet, I will now recall 2021, my favourite year in IEA forecasts, my mental version of the finest wine, when the IEA “put out” its road map to net zero by 2050, in which it said that its scenario sees no need for new oil and gas exploration beyond the end of that year. That was in May.