About a week ago, a Bulgarian nationalist party organised a protest against the country’s entry into the eurozone. With emotions running high and, per rumours, with the help of some paid “escalators” the protest culminated in what news media called vandalism against the office of the European Commission in Sofia. Red paint was thrown at the building. A door was set on fire. Much outrage ensued.

Most of that outrage came from liberals online, who themselves had been involved in similar performances, including throwing paint at buildings and monuments. Of course, this was different, because those were the right buildings and monuments to throw paint at. But this post is not about protests and online reactions. This post is about Europe.

“Outrageous scenes in Sofia where our EU office has been vandalised. In Europe, we exercise the right to demonstrate in a peaceful way. Violence and vandalism are never the answer,” the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, wrote in an X post shortly after the protest.

None of the words in that post matter, except “In Europe, we…” It is these words that demonstrate with perfect clarity why so many here deplore the European Union, want out of it, and why some of them are not opposed to violence in pursuing this goal.

First, the cause of the protest: the new government, which initially signalled it would not rush to get us into the eurozone, did an about-turn and requested a so-called convergence report with a view to Bulgaria joining the eurozone next year. Most Bulgarians don’t want the eurozone.

The party that organised the protest— and that has been persistently demonised by mainstream media as a Russian agent because of its strong anti-EU rhetoric — wants a referendum. So do more than half a million Bulgarians who signed a petition to that effect. Parliament has refused a referendum. Various dignitaries have explained that ordinary people cannot be trusted with such important decisions. Apparently, some think differently, judging by news media polls that get removed from the web pages hours after they publish the results.

Second, the reason for that opposition to the eurozone. Bulgaria has a currency board. This means our lev is tied to the euro, so to all practical intents and purposes, we are as good as members of the eurozone — with one notable exception. We are not fully under the control of the European Central Bank. We retain a semblance of independence enough to shield us from things like the following:

How Greece lost billions from an obscure ECB programme

ECB Contributed to Ireland’s Huge Bailout Cost, Report Finds

Can France rely on the ECB if its bonds blow up?

The European Central Bank booked a record loss for 2024, at 7.9 billion euro, “as its interest rate payments on its own financial liabilities rose as a result of its decision to increase borrowing costs,” per the FT.

The eurozone’s economic growth is below 1%, projected at a nice round 0% for this quarter in a slowdown from last quarter’s amazing 0.1%. Bulgaria outperformed the eurozone with 0.8% growth in the final quarter of the year. Oh, and we also have the lowest debt-to-GDP ratio in the EU, at 22.1%. The eurozone’s ratio? 88.1%.

We’re also freaking out about inflation, seeing what happened in Croatia after they proudly joined the eurozone last year. The media doesn’t like to talk about that. The media wonders aloud if it’s the eurozone that’s to blame for that inflation. Me, I don’t care. I like the shield of imaginary ECB independence. Because of that “In Europe, we…”

The phrase is akin to “In this house, we…” typical, or rather, stereotypical of the dominant parenting style of the past, emphasis on parenting. “In Europe, we…” demonstrates an attitude that few around here like and the ones that do would eat a rotten pig carcass to change their DNA and become Western European. The rest of us see it for what it is: condescension, tolerance borne out of need, and barely masked annoyance that we’re not as obedient as we’re expected to be.

One might suspect I’m reading too much into a few words but I have evidence. When the French farmers were protesting government policies by throwing manure at buildings no one, let alone Ms. von der Leyen, told them “In Europe, we don’t do that.” That’s because France is Europe. France is an equal partner.

When farmers pretty much everywhere else also started protesting and behaving badly although, truth be told, they never threw red paint at an EC building, no one, let alone Ms. von der Leyen, told them “In Europe, we don’t do that.” Because they are in Europe. They are equals. We, on the other hand, are not. Not really.

Geography, it is said (by me, apparently. I couldn’t find a quote to that effect.), determines history to some degree or other. And history determines mentality to a greater degree that some would like. Sure, the Balkans are geographically Europe. Historically, not so much.

That’s thanks in part to the active efforts of certain, now former, great Western powers such as Austro-Hungary and Britain, who were quite happy to do business with the Ottomans who were, shall we say, less than civil to the non-Ottoman subjects of the empire. Oh, and we have a bad habit of having a long memory. No one can hold a grudge like a Balkan nation.

Europe, as brilliantly represented by von der Leyen, has habitually treated the Balkan nations with condescension because the poor things mostly missed the Renaissance and the Enlightenment, and had to try and cram it all in a few short decades that, for Bulgaria, were less than five. Then those poor things fell to the Soviets (willingly, for the most part, I might add, due to historical factors) and missed postmodernism, and what a horrible shame that was.

So, since our accession to the EU, we have been relentlessly educated into the finer points of that same postmodernism, which has since evolved into a post-post-modernism, which is all about equality, inclusion, the free movement of people and goods, and democracy, but do be so kind as to know your place, remember your place and do nothing but salute and do what we say.

Despite my bitter tone, I understand this sentiment. It is historically and culturally determined, as is our own sentiment of suspicion to the great and powerful Western nations — and the starry-eyed reverence that some demonstrate in excessive abundance.

We want to be like the West but know deep inside we never will be like the West and that creates internal conflict and frustration. Well, when I say “we”, I mean the starry-eyed ones. The rest have been cured and immunised against this futile desire, and have now accepted we’re just fine the way we are and can we please retain some say in our own future, if you would be so kind.

So, dear Ms. von der Leyen, “In Europe” you might think you can mould Balkan states in the shape you want, which is a quiet, obedient and unquestioning shape, but I would suggest you brush up on your history and reconsider. We have a reputation for bringing down empires just by being part of them*. Consider us a pathogen, weakened but very much alive. And your immunity is compromised as a result of your auto-immune disease. You might call it hubris. We call it brutal arrogance. And the American money for orchestrated events for what you like to call defence of democracy and the pro-European path of Bulgaria is gone. Deal with it.

*It’s really a coping mechanism. We can’t claim credit for the demise of any of those empires. They died of natural causes. But we like to think we bring bad luck to the high and mighty.

