In the week when a fictional TV character shattered the pronoun nonsense in under five minutes, a group of non-fictional people won the Transition Audacity Prize for January, because I’m sure there are plenty of worthy candidates to make the prize a monthly event.

Said people, from a Dutch non-governmental organisation that features governmental agencies among its “allies”, suggested that 1,600 of the world’s largest companies “release” $1.3 trillion to finance the energy transition. How? Why, by simply boosting the share of climate finance in their capex budgets from 7% to 30%. How hard can it be? Quite hard, it seems, because companies are moving away from climate finance, not towards it. And they’re prioritising energy abundance over energy transition, the cheeks.