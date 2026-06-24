Remember how the Qatari energy minister last year said they will stop selling LNG to the EU if the carrots in Brussels keep their methane regulation and all the other climate reporting stuff that Brussels has been producing in bovine-level volumes? Then he said it again. And again. And, yes, again. Then he got a partner in warnings when Chris Wright became U.S. energy secretary. And they both said the methane and emissions regulations won’t work for their respective energy industries.

Earlier this year, in a sign that it is not beyond saving, Brussels said they’d postpone the enforcement of the methane regulation until 2030. That, however, was not good enough and this week Wright and Al-Kaabi wrote a letter to the EU Commission and Council reiterating their previous warnings, saying the regulation will cause a supply crunch and higher prices. And they got Algeria and Nigeria to also sign that letter, meaning those two are also unhappy about the methane thing.

But here’s the interesting part: Rystad Energy says there are three times as much regulation-compliant LNG supply in the world as the EU buys. And yet, “The natural gas and LNG industry remains unhappy with the EU’s methane emissions regulation,” per Energy Intelligence.