The inability — and unwillingness — of climate warriors to admit they could be wrong about anything has been a frequent topic of discussion here. Could we have been more wrong? No, because now climate activists are admitting they made a mistake. That’s right. There are climate activists saying they were wrong. I wouldn’t have believed my own eyes but I read the news three time so I’m pretty sure they didn’t deceive me. Well, I may have overhyped it. They didn’t admit there was no existential climate catastrophe. But they did admit their activist tactics did not result in the desired outcome.

The admission comes as so-called transition investment broke another record last year, according to BloombergNEF, and as the U.S. forges ahead with the return to normalcy with that revocation of the endangerment finding that we (I assume) all celebrated last week, causing much teeth-gnashing, reminders of “the declining cost of renewables, batteries, and electric vehicles” — yes, it’s true — and sniggering suggestions that now courts will take over the fight against emissions. Activists, meanwhile, are preparing to change the narrative. The last act of the excrement show may be over but the show itself must, and will, go on.