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After a frigid winter and a cooler than usual early spring, heat alarmism season has finally arrived, apparently with a bang in Europe, triggering a mass media orgy of words featuring award-winning levels of effort to refocus our attention on the climate crisis that was absent from headlines for weeks because, well, there was no heat and we have bigger problems — which we still have, by the way. But now, we also have The Heat.

The slogan of this climate hysteria outburst is “mind-bogglingly crazy”, a quote by “Peter Thorne, director of ICARUS Climate Research Centre at Maynooth University, Ireland”, which was slapped in the headlines of recent reports by The Guardian, CNN, everyone that reprinted the CNN report, and an Australian outlet by the name of The New Daily. I’m sure Mr. Thorne is rightfully proud of his earth-shattering quote, which this year played the starting pistol for heat alarmism season. Just so you’re prepared.

It is true that this week’s been hotter than it normally is at the end of May. Even in our part of the continent 30 C has the decency to wait till June before it arrives and settles comfortably. Usually, I mean. Not always. But this year, we learn from the media, London saw temperatures of 35 C and not in a heat island as we’d assume. The temperature was recorded at Kew Gardens, per CNN, which really deserves an award for its skill in fearmongering, noting diligently that the temp record broke “the previous record by 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit). Usually heat records are broken by only fractions of a degree.” Divers alarums.

The BBC stoked the flames of fear by citing, in addition to the aforementioned Mr. Thorne, another climate scientist who could’ve earned the headline spot but didn’t because she could only muster up an “Absolutely astonishing” as a comment on the weather earlier in the week. But the Met Office said that “This heat would be exceptional even in the middle of summer, let alone spring,” so the flames were duly stoked quantitatively if not qualitatively.

Elsewhere in Europe people on X cited other people from tropical countries complaining about the heat in Germany… which was about 25 C but apparently felt like 40 C, prompting other people to explain the phenomena of acclimatisation and differences in temperature perceptions depending on humidity. It was entertaining and, tragically, failed to cause an avalanche of comments along the lines of “Stop oil or we’re all gonna die.”

Already aware that you can’t trust social media to join the righteous fight against common sense, the mainstream media really outdid themselves, reporting on seven deaths “directly or indirectly” related to the heat wave — yes, it was a heat wave, I won’t argue about that — such as people overexerting themselves physically in peak temperatures and people… drowning. Per that Australian outlet, “Several drownings were reported in Britain and France as people tried to cool down.” Clearly climate change at work. Makes people forget how to swim when they’re hot.

CNN, in a major twist, had the decency to note that “It’s not yet confirmed if the deaths were heat-related, but France’s Minister of Sports, Marina Ferrari, appeared to make a link saying the deaths were “a stark reminder that practicing sports in extreme heat requires absolute vigilance.”” Common sense just curled up in the corner and wept. Common sense knows that you do not practise sports in extreme heat and that, truly tragic as it is, people drown in all seasons.

So, the media is in full panic mode in anticipation of the summer, so it is with a heavy heart that I must report that, per Google, the weather in London at least is about to normalise towards the end of the week. I have the screenshot to prove it.

It is really annoying when the weather refuses to co-operate. It is downright offensive, in fact. For Paris, we’ve got a severe high temp warning for today but the next few days look much cooler. Yes, I have a screenshot for that as well.

Climate change, we are being told by the climate scientists, is making the weather more unpredictable. This is difficult to absorb, given the same scientists, or at least their statements’ coverage in the media seems to suggest that climate change is making the weather a lot more predictable, as in, it’s getting hotter and hotter. But it’s heat alarmism season and nobody cares about discrepancies.

In evidence I’m not just throwing words around, feast your eyes and minds on this from the CNN report: “Scientists warn of even more extreme heat in the years and decades ahead. This year is set to be one of the hottest on record, but it’s still likely to be one of the coolest years we will experience during our lifetimes.” What happened to climate change bringing colder than usual weather, you ask? Please. Who cares. Panic already. It’s extreme heat season formerly known as summer.

In unrelated news, “Six member states have urged the EU to shield their heavy industries from carbon costs, warning that the bloc’s climate policy must adapt to geopolitical crises and “exceptionally high” energy prices.” The war of priorities is on.

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