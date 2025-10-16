Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

It’s that time of the month again when we enjoy a painstakingly meticulously assembled selection of the finest in energy stories, by which I mean I’ve thrown together a random list of the more ridiculous, entertaining and weird headlines in the energy sections of mainstream media for the past four weeks or so.

#1 Spain’s Grid Warns Power Supply at Risk After Swings in Voltage

Spain’s grid operator has requested urgent changes to how it operates after observing sudden shifts in voltage that could impact the security of the power supply, less than six months after the country suffered the most severe blackout in Europe in decades.

I went into more detail on that here but I’m including the headline because of another report that came out a few days after this one and said that Spain’s Grid Operator Denies Risk of Imminent Power Blackout After Sharp Voltage Swings. The seemingly confusing follow-up comes in response to the quite natural fears sparked by the original warning and basically says nothing, simply repeating the “Let’s operate the grid differently” message. How, you wonder? By having more gas-fired power plants on standby. Shocking. But an even more shocking piece of news came out of Denmark this month.

#2 Wind group Orsted to slash its workforce by a quarter by 2027

Orsted, the world’s biggest offshore wind farm developer, will cut about 2,000 jobs by the end of 2027, a quarter of its workforce, and will focus more on Europe after setbacks in the U.S. Orsted expanded rapidly over the past decade, but more recently has faced higher costs from supply chain disruption and inflation, plus the impact of U.S. President Donald Trump’s actions against offshore wind projects.

Raise your hands all who think the “supply chain disruption” has outlived its usefulness, bigly, at that. It’s been three years since the lockdowns ended. It’s absurd to blame anything on supply chain disruption. Blame it on tariffs, that’s trendy. Snarky notes aside, now we know why Orsted needed to raise so much money — severance packages must be generous in one of the happiest countries in the world, even if money doesn’t buy happiness. Neither does work in an EU transition-devoted structure because

#3 EU Parliament plans to cut back sustainability law further

The European Union’s corporate sustainability due diligence directive (CSDDD) was adopted last year and requires companies to fix human rights and environmental issues within their supply chains, or face fines of 5% of global turnover. It has become one of the most politically contested parts of Europe’s green agenda, and Brussels is now negotiating changes to simplify the rules for European companies, after pushback from Germany and France - as well as the United States and Qatar, and companies including Exxon Mobil.

The cutback: shrinking the coverage of the Triple D to companies with more than 5,000 employees and at least 1.5 billion euro in turnover. Yes, Exxon and QatarEnergy will be happy as clams to hear that. But hey, Venture Global only has fewer than 2,000 employees so LNG’s settled. Unless that arbitration court that ruled in favour of BP doesn’t also rule in favour of all the others suing the profiteer. But I digress from a grim reality, namely

#4 New Report Finds Clean Energy Progress Lagging Despite Record 2024 Growth

While global renewable capacity additions hit 582 GW in 2024, the UAE Consensus goal of 11.2 TW of renewable capacity by 2030 now implies that annual additions must reach 1,122 GW per year from 2025 onward, which would be a sustained growth rate of 16.6% annually.

Here’s a choice of reactions for your convenience:

A. Bwahahahaha. Haha. Ha. Dear God, when will they stop trying.

B. “Must”, eh? Good luck with that.

C. It’s over. Admit it and move on.

D. Dig, baby, dig.

Some are better at digging than others as

#5 The Pope Asks People To Be More Human

Cleantech is any technology that helps us to significantly reduce pollution, especially pollution leading to global heating and climate change. Air pollution and water pollution hurt people and kill people every day, countless people. They are major problems causing suffering and death to millions of people, billions eventually. Even more concerning, atmospheric pollution — greenhouse gases — are trapping more and more heat across the globe. This has been leading to the biggest, most deadly climate catastrophes we have ever experienced, and we ain’t seen nothing yet. Cleantech was developed and fast-tracked in order to help stop these problems for humanity.

I was in two minds about including a quote here but I wanted to make sure you are forewarned before you choose to click on the link. This action would lead to one of the most disturbed rants I’ve seen this year, even for CleanTechnica. It’s a snapshot of the descent into quite literal madness of people who have made it their mission to convince the rest of the world we’re all doomed because of CO2, the suspension of illegal immigration and, for some reason, something about abortions and the Pope. It’s not looking good — and neither is the outlook for climate activism.

#6 Big Oil should help foot the bill for lost school time, students say

Last January, Diego Sandoval’s high school in San Diego County closed abruptly one Friday because of wildfires menacing the Southern California area. Classmates evacuated their homes as the fire spread. Frida Vergara, whose school was among the few in the area that didn’t close, recalls that friends with asthma were coughing and wheezing from the smoke. It wasn’t the first time the students — both 17-year-old seniors in the Sweetwater Union High School District — saw how extreme weather disrupted learning. A year earlier, floods swamped parts of the county, damaging school buildings and closing one for more than a month.

So, one of the billions of things that climate change affects adversely, apparently, is education, so the abovementioned will be partaking in a walkout in support of California legislation to force the oil industry to pay for weather-related damages to infrastructure “and other costs associated with the climate crisis.” The question that imposes itself on the conversation is the following: when are governments about to start paying for the mental and material damage done to millions because of the Covid lockdowns that did jack about, well, anything, really. Meanwhile in Lawfareland,

#7 Judge dismisses young climate activists’ lawsuit challenging Trump on fossil fuels

“This Court is certainly troubled by the very real harms presented by climate change,” the judge wrote. “This concern does not automatically confer upon it the power to act.” “Every day these executive orders remain in effect, these 22 young Americans suffer irreparable harm to their health, safety, and future,” Olson said. “The judge recognized that the government’s fossil fuel directives are injuring these youth, but said his hands were tied.”

Just when you think you can count on the justice system to help you stop “irreparable harm to health, safety, and future” of an unspecified nature. One wonders, though; if the damage is irreparable what’s the point in trying to do anything about it? I mean, irreparable means irreversible, after all. They’re appealing, of course, so there’s still hope. Or not because

#8 US clean power reversal comes with a hefty emissions price tag

The abrupt cuts to U.S. federal clean energy incentives alongside fresh support for coal and gas-fired power will trigger a swell in North America’s emissions in the coming decades as the U.S. generation mix remains fossil fuel reliant. Indeed, consultancy DNV projects that North America’s power emissions from 2025 to 2050 will be 3 billion metric tons more than was projected in 2022, when the previous U.S. administration rolled out aggressive clean power goals.

This is probably the funniest of this month’s stories because what DNV actually wrote was that Trump’s energy policies will “only have a marginal impact on the global energy transition.” Sure, there will be a bit more emissions than hoped for but nothing can stop the transition, which is mostly happening in China but is not stopping, even if it’s slowing down a bit, which is awkward, so we won’t dwell on it. Equally awkward,

#9 UK energy bosses sound warning over rising household bills

Executives from Octopus Energy, the UK’s largest household energy supplier, as well as major suppliers EDF and E.On said the increasing cost of investment added on to bills risked outweighing any potential falls in wholesale prices. Network owners are making huge investments in expanding and upgrading grids, with demand predicted to increase as households are encouraged to buy electric cars and heat pumps.

I don’t see what these people’s problem is. No one ever said the energy transition was going to be cheap, now, did they? So everyone should shut up and start paying whatever’s asked of them. It’s the only way to ensure that the average global temperature in 2100 is no more than 1.5 C higher than the global average temperature in 1800, which will ensure wildlife population stability, domesticated life sustainability, and plenty of clean air, water, and vegan food for the few million humans who survive.

