Irina Slav on energy

Monty Carlo ✅
2h

#3 - "Sustainability Law"

Here's a joke about how I think anything with the name "sustainable" gets to be:

Tell them it's sustainable. That'll make them pay more and ask less questions. If you're lucky, they're throwing in some tax subsidies even!

--> The sad part here is that if you make a joke like this one, it would fly over most EU pundits' heads. As in hey buddy, where's the joke?

The minute people realize "sustainability" is code for milking taxes or "overpricing" the grift is harder to keep up. Unsustainable even, I'd say.

John Bowman
1hEdited

[UK] “Network owners are making huge investments in expanding and upgrading grids…” No they are not. The only “investment” being talked about is HT transmission lines to connect up wind installations in far-flung places on land and out at sea which are remote from the population centres where the electricity is needed. There is no evidence that work has started. As far as local, low voltage networks are concerned, there is nothing unusual being done.

And for “investment” read taxpayer subsidies.

