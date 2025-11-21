Note: Sorry for the lack of audio this week, those who use it. I have a terrible cold and you really don’t want to listen to me snuffling miserably.

It is that time of the month again, and we have a pretty decent crop of snapshots from the sanatorium. Without further ado, let’s dive into the catch.

#1 People working on climate and energy projects say Trump’s cuts are short-sighted

On Day 1 of the government shutdown, the Department of Energy canceled billions of dollars for Biden-era climate and energy projects. They say that the projects are wasteful. But as Colorado Public Radio’s Ishan Thakore reports, recipients say the cuts are shortsighted.

Imagine someone who’s been growing big and fat on federal money (and dead birds) suddenly losing that money. Would they be gracious about it and move on? No, they would not. It is odd, however. Per the author of the “shortsighted” comment, “You can design power plants that collect energy during the day and produce power just at night or produce power 24 hours a day”.

The gentleman calls this power a “reliable, affordable, dispatchable domestic energy source”. This sounds like a seriously profitable idea. Why would it need federal grants at all, let alone for years? The market should gobble it up. But of course it won’t because it’s only one out of the four listed things — domestic. Meanwhile, Secretary Wright keeps going, axing not one but two whole “clean-energy offices” at the DoE. But do not despair. Not all hope is lost, because

#2 Mamdani victory fires up Europe’s left against right-wing surge at home

The blistering rise of Zohran Mamdani to become mayor of New York City has offered encouragement to left-wing parties across Europe that an unabashedly radical agenda could help turn the tide against right-wing forces at home. Parties from London to Berlin cheered Mamdani, a 34-year-old self-described democratic socialist whose viral videos and promise of rent controls and taxing the rich in a city seen as a beacon of global capitalism struck a chord with voters.

I will try very hard to remain calm and collected as I make an embarrassing confession. I had no idea left-wing parties across Europe had any space left to go further in the “unabashedly radical agenda” direction. Yet, apparently, they do. I wish them all the luck. You know how natural immunity to pathogens works, right? You have to get the disease first. Of course, there is the tiny little matter of the possibility of not surviving the disease to get the immunity but I have faith in people for no discernible reason. Vote left, Europe!

#3 Reeves poised to unveil Budget plan for EV drivers to pay per mile charges

Chancellor Rachel Reeves is expected to unveil plans for per mile road charges for drivers of electric cars at the Budget, as she looks to offset a forecast sharp fall in fuel taxes, according to people familiar with the matter. The plans could involve the introduction of road charges for EVs from 2028 following a public consultation, and could raise about £1.8bn a year for the Treasury by the early 2030s.

I had just about enough time for a short giggle at the news that EV drivers will get to feel some non-self-inflicted pain and the backlash started. “Taxes on electric vehicles may put drivers off buying them at a time when demand has “lost momentum”, Ford’s UK boss warned, as quoted by the BBC. “It’s certainly not the right time to do it.”

When will the right time be, Lisa? Because some people would like to know why they are paying through the nose every year for the privilege of having their own personal transportation machine and others are enjoying a tax-free driving experience. As regards the “fragile demand” for EVs even with all the tax breaks in the world, have you considered giving them away, Lisa?

#4. It’s Hard to Make Steel ‘Green.’ Some Companies Are Trying Anyway

Steelmakers are under growing pressure from big customers such as automakers and construction firms to develop more climate-friendly technologies. But green steel remains a niche product that’s a lot more expensive than conventional steel. Those manufacturers that are selling it are doing so in the expectation that governments will continue to raise the cost of industrial carbon emissions, narrowing that price differential and eventually triggering a surge in demand.

In chronological order: 1. No, they are not, they are just pretending they are. Carmakers and builders are getting the worst of the war on emissions, they don’t need any more; 2. That is correct, see green hydrogen; 3. This is an adorable business plan — hoping the government will make life more expensive for your competitors so your product can actually compete, even though it could not in a normal market. Now why does that sound so familiar? Speaking of carmakers,

#5 Employment in German auto sector at lowest level in over a decade

Employment in Germany’s struggling automotive sector is at its lowest level in more than a decade following the elimination of tens of thousands of jobs, said the federal statistics office. The automotive industry, including parts makers, recorded 721,400 employees at the end of September, the smallest figure since 718,000 in mid-2011, according to data from the office published on Thursday. As of the end of September, the sector had 48,700 fewer staff than a year earlier, a fall of 6.3% and the biggest drop in any major industrial sector with over 200,000 staff, it said. By comparison, the manufacturing sector as a whole employed around 5.43 million people at the end of September. This was 120,300, or 2.2%, fewer than a year earlier, said the office.

I genuinely do not see the problem. The German auto industry is clearly getting leaner and meaner in order to avoid the trap of overcapacity that China is currently having a headache with. The German auto industry is simply being ahead of the curve, just like the country’s politicians. For the last time, there is no recession anywhere in Germany, least of all in car manufacturing, as Reuters would have us believe. That’s propaganda. After all, “The sector’s business climate index rose to minus 12.9 points from minus 21.3 points in September, it found.” See? Told you. In some equally encouraging news from Down Under,

#6 Australia’s clean power push hits pivotal energy transition milestone

Australian utilities generated more electricity from clean power sources than from fossil fuels for the first time ever last month, marking a major energy transition milestone for one of the world’s top coal and gas exporters. Utility-supplied electricity output from clean power sources hit 9.88 terawatt hours (TWh) in October, data from energy think tank Ember shows, which exceeded the 9.82 TWh generated by all fossil fuels.

Yes, of course it’s from Ember. Reuters and Ember go together like peanut butter and jelly or fish and chips. Anyway, what I find especially entertaining about reports such as this one is the presumption, stated loud and clear by a particular choice of words, that wind and solar generation grows on a curve and this curve moves upwards uninterrupted. Hence the words “milestone”. After a milestone, there’s only one way to go, and that’s further in the same direction. Too bad that, with wind and solar, this is not the case, because, well, just look at the rate of Germany’s gas withdrawals versus the rate of injection into storage. Dunkelflaute hitting hard this year. So, about that “milestone”, it might behoove Australia to take a look at Europe. But it won’t, will it?

