Irina Slav on energy

Irina Slav on energy

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carbonates's avatar
carbonates
3h

"The European Union’s ‌growing reliance on U.S. gas carries risks, including rising dependence on a single supplier" I guess this really shows how they think as collectivists, but I count at least nine different LNG suppliers in the US selling LNG to countries in the EU. And one of the largest suppliers is TotalEnergies, who has a direct stake in the Cameron LNG terminal in the US. Total is one of the largest producers in the Barnett Shale here in Texas, and is active in the Eagle Ford Shale and Anadarko basin. Shell (Gulf of America), BP (Haynesville, Eagle Ford, Permian), Equinor (Marcellus Shale), Repsol (Marcellus Shale, Eagle Ford Shale), and Eni (Gulf- 46 blocks) all produce natural gas in the USA and participate in supplying the LNG market. Plus at least 6 major European oil and gas companies have significant long-term offtake contracts, including Shell, BP, Eni, Equinor, Total, and even Repsol. I guess nine major LNG companies and six major European oil and gas companies who own and operate gas production in the USA are all just one supplier, or is it the fact that the molecules came from US soil?

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Ian Braithwaite's avatar
Ian Braithwaite
4h

#7 'Brussels warns UK of "potential environmental harms" from disposable prime ministers.'

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