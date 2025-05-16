1× 0:00 -7:50

Hello and welcome to our monthly headline show. Make yourselves comfortable, it’s going to be a long ride.

#1 UK Grid Warns Record Low Power Use to Test Network This Summer

The UK’s electricity grid operator is warning that power demand could reach record low levels this summer when solar generation overwhelms the grid.

Yes, it’s demand that’s going to be the problem, not excessive solar generation, definitely. Bloomberg is literally suggesting that oversupply will cause low demand, for which it deserves the Golden Turd Award.

And because demand is the problem rather than solar overbuild,

#2 UK government okays solar PV farm in East Yorkshire

The British government has given consent for the development of a 400-megawatt solar photovolatic (PV) project in East Yorkshire. The East Yorkshire Solar Farm will generate enough electricity to power around 100,000 homes.

I suggest the people in these 100,000 homeс start training for more electricity consumption come grid-overwhelming time.

Also, they’re making rooftop solar mandatory for new buildings, which fits in perfectly with grid overwhelmage concerns. Consistency, after all, is important. Meanwhile, across the Atlantic,

#3 Hot weather and high demand to pressure US power grid this summer, FERC says

Projected searing temperatures across the U.S. and the proliferation of data centers are expected to send electricity consumption to a four-year high this summer, testing the grid and pushing up power prices.

Well, FERC is being honest, at least, and rather straightforward, saying that “A shrinking pool of around-the-clock power plants, which are retiring to make way for cleaner energy sources, will further pressure the electrical system.” It’s quite refreshing.

Unlike FERC, the UK’s Ofgem sees zero problems with attempts to replace baseload generation with weather-dependent eyesores. Even better, it’s making an effort to accelerate the eyesores’ proliferation.

#4 UK Approves Grid-Queue Overhaul in Race to Clean Up Power System

The government will replace the “first come, first served” system with an assessment of each project’s readiness and importance for delivering 2030 clean-energy goals.

Clearly, the UK needs more capacity that can and will overwhelm the grid given the right weather and then cause supply shortages when the weather’s wrong. It makes perfect sense.

Europe is not far behind, as

#5 Europe’s Nuclear Plants Are Being Sidelined by Green Power Surge

The days have only just started to get longer, but renewables output is already so strong that it’s forcing Europe’s nuclear reactors to make costly adjustments.

The way to make wind and solar dominant is to destroy nuclear, so you can blame gas prices for killer electricity costs even harder. It’s a no-brainer.

Meanwhile,

#6 Europe on track to smash solar power output record in 2025

Solar electricity production in Europe during the first quarter of 2025 was up by over 30% from the same months in 2024, setting the stage for full-year record performance from the region's solar farms.

Chronic negative electricity prices in three, two, one… Oh, wait. Because

#7 Europe's power firms lift emissions as clean output falls

Europe's power sector discharged more carbon dioxide during the first quarter of 2025 than in any quarter since the start of 2023 after a drop in clean energy output forced utilities to burn more coal and natural gas for power.

[insert thoughtful emoji] From the second article, which predates the first, we learn that total “clean” generation in Europe was down by 5% in Q1 because of low wind speeds. So that solar surge was… perfectly pointless. But the pointlessness fountain springs relentlessly, so

#8 Vestas warns wind industry is falling behind global climate goals

Europe’s largest wind turbine manufacturer has warned of a “big discrepancy” between the ambitious targets set for the industry and the reality on the ground, highlighting the steep growth required to meet global climate goals.

Yes, speed up permits and double subsidies so more turbines can sit idle while there’s no wind and compromise each other’s output when there is wind. And just as well, in light of that solar oversupply overwhelming grids. I mean, it’s logical. Speaking of logic,

#9 The hard choice between growth, security and climate

“While the green agenda remains critical, it must be balanced with the other fundamental imperatives of our age”, the author of this reasonably logical FT piece says before asking “Should nations prioritise defence over green incentives? Which will do more to deter Putin in the next few years: more electric vehicles, or more drones?”

Both. The answer is both. Plus three-minute showers while chanting “Take that, Putin!” This was real advice from a real EU commissioner back in 2022. And to think some of us assumed we’d hit peak moronity back then. Speaking of electric vehicles, sales are on the rise again in Europe but that’s not enough, apparently.

#10 Germany must do more to persuade companies to buy EVs, campaign group says

German companies buying new cars do not have enough incentives to choose electric vehicles over heavy petrol SUVs, research and campaign group Transport & Environment (T&E) said on Wednesday. Germany last month reported a 38.9% jump in EV sales, but T&E says this had more to do with the EU's introduction of in January than with national policies.

Introduction of what, you might wonder. Only Reuters knows. But per the FT, the sales jump in Germany specifically was due to “the return of corporate customers facing the expiry of subsidised lease contracts from 2022.” But it’s still not enough. Nothing short of 100% EVs would be enough. Time to move that ICE car ban forward to July 2025. Let’s make T&E happy for a little bit before the riots begin.

To end on a positive, instructive, and entertaining note,

#11 Last-ditch lobbying blitz seeks to save Biden's clean-energy tax credits

U.S. energy industry trade groups have launched a last-minute lobbying blitz to urge Congress members to spare a slew of former President Joe Biden's clean energy tax credits from the chopping block in the Republican budget plan.

There is really only one thing you could say to this. Shall we say it together? Let’s: What happened to wind and solar being cheap and competitive?

