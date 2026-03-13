Irina Slav on energy

Irina Slav on energy

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Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
4h

We can ignore Birol. He's become a doddering old fool.

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Karloff's avatar
Karloff
4h

Hundreds of years from now when historians are describing the era of "Renewables Shenanigans" Irina Slav will receive credit for describing the netzero bobbleheads, perfectly.

🤘😎🤘

"where nothing else matters but how many billions that we don’t have we can commit to fantasies that cannot come true."

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