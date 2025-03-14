1× 0:00 -11:45

It is that time of the month again and, my, has it been an amazing four weeks. You know how the truth shall out? Well, the truth is outing at rising speed, prompting the transition crowd to dig their heels in the mud of their own creation because they’re already too deep anyway. So, without further ado,

Regulation risks stifling UK push for clean energy, warns infrastructure adviser

Britain’s approach to regulating its electricity networks risks holding back the shift away from fossil fuels by focusing too heavily on short-term costs, the government’s infrastructure adviser has warned.

Yes, why bother thinking how you’re going to pay the bill for the lunch you are currently having when you can instead focus on contemplating the menu for your 100th birthday, should you live long enough to see it. That’s the new top talking point of the crowd, by the way. It’s not a new talking point but it’s gained prominence lately because those costs are really starting to pile up.

Of course, it is accompanied by the evergreen “Doing nothing will hurt more than doing something expensive” or, as the National Infrastructure Commission put it, “Continuing the current approach risks delaying investment and putting significantly more pressure on networks and supply chains in future, as well as on the bills of future consumers.” Yeah, cry “Wolf!” harder.

In other Do Something news, California is considering — and I can’t guarantee I can keep a straight face here — nationalising refineries.

Is California government considering oil refinery takeovers? Yes, it is.

California policymakers are considering state ownership of one or more oil refineries, one item on a list of options presented by the California Energy Commission to ensure steady gas supplies as oil companies pull back from the refinery business in the state.

Why would California want to ensure steady gas supplies if it’s firmly on the path to electrification? I’d think they would welcome the refinery closures since they would only force more people to buy EVs. I mean, it’s not that difficult to see the opportunity that fate — and sadistic state legislation — has handed you. Odd, that. It’s as if not everything is going according to plan, and not only in California because

Green energy gets switched off as power systems fail to keep up

Wind and solar farms are wasting energy at rising rates by stopping production because there is not enough capacity to transport or store the electricity when demand is not high enough to use it straight away. Almost one-tenth of Britain’s planned wind output was stopped from being produced last year and almost 30 per cent of Northern Ireland’s, according to analysis shared with the Financial Times by Aurora Energy Research.

Isn’t it a tragedy that the levelised cost of electricity that the whole transition crowd swears by, or at least those of its members who know what LCOE means, doesn’t account for the fact that wind and solar do not generate on demand? And isn’t it an even bigger tragedy that the grid has limits? Those flywheels cannot be built fast enough. The Brits might even consider exporting some to Germany because

Germany Moves Toward Energy Independence but Falls Short of Climate Target

One of the main advantages for Germany is that its energy mix by supply will shift dramatically. Imports comprise 70% of Germany’s primary energy and will fall to 27% by 2050, making Germany much less energy import-dependent. Imported coal and oil will decline by 99% and 79%, respectively.

As I read this report, cоurtesy of Norwegian DNV, I was reminded of a recent Substack by a psychiatrist who shared notes written by some of his severely disturbed patients. Ordinary psychosis is debilitating enough but transition psychosis is a whole other category that makes you write things like “Germany is on track to electrify nearly half of its electricity demand by midcentury.” It could be bad translation but really, that bad? Speaking of transition psychosis, here is one audience favourite this month:

The Clean Energy Revolution Is Unstoppable

The clean energy revolution is being driven by fundamental technological and economic forces that are too strong to stop. Trump’s policies can marginally slow progress in the U.S. and harm the competitiveness of American companies, but they cannot halt the fundamental dynamics of technological change or save a fossil fuel industry that will inevitably shrink dramatically in the next two decades.

Ah, yes, those technological and economic forces that have wind and solar developers insist on subsidies forever and infrastructure regulators advise overlooking short-term everything in favour of long-term transition success. Pertinently, the above-linked story cites “a pattern where costs are volatile over days, months and years but relatively flat over longer time frames.” Such as, I suppose, millennia. The authors, by the way, are what I’d call professional transitionists, in case you were wondering. Elsewhere in the asylum,

EU struggles to balance its green and growth goals where the FT tells us that

This has been a big week in Brussels, with new details on how the European Commission aims to breathe fresh life into the EU economy. Decarbonisation remains central to its strategy — but its plan to slash green and social disclosure rules shows that Brussels’ passion for sustainability has hard limits.

The unthinkable has happened. The EU has admitted that transitioning and growing don’t go together. Which doesn’t mean they would stop trying until they’re sure-sure they don’t go together. Or until they make them go together. A short visualisation of the situation:

And in answer to this question,

Hedge Fund Built on Energy Bets Says ‘Clean Is Dead for Now’

Less than a year after launching a hedge fund dedicated to the green energy transition, its founder says there’s currently no financial gain to be had from investing in renewable power. “The whole sector — solar, wind, hydrogen, fuel cells — anything clean is dead for now,” said Nishant Gupta, founder and chief investment officer at London-based Kanou Capital LLP.

Now, those of us who have watched “The Walking Dead” and assorted other gems of the zombie genre know what “for now” means. It means corpses would at some point rise, reanimated and perfectly useless except as tools for reducing global population numbers, and what a coincidence that is. Incidentally, Gupta too makes a point of noting the difference between the short term and the long term. “I’m not talking about long term. I’m talking about where I see weakness right now,” he told Bloomberg. Who wants to tell him? I’ll answer that. The EU.

EU’s New Carbon Market Is Set to Slash CO2 With Soaring Prices for Home Heating

A new European Union carbon market for transportation and gas-fired heating is set to send household costs soaring by the end of the decade, according to researcher BloombergNEF. The increase would likely spur cuts to emissions as consumers shift to cleaner options such as heat pumps and electric cars, but at a cost that’s led some EU politicians to call for the new market to be delayed. While users won’t have to pay the price directly, the costs will likely be passed on by fuel suppliers.

I’ve argued this repeatedly over the years. If you really want to force people to stop using something, make it even more unaffordable than the alternatives you do want people to use. If you’re that stupid, that is. Which is exactly how stupid the EU leadership is and I use the term leadership as loosely as possible without it falling out of its pants. But here’s a bit of speculation: even with the higher prices, non-transitiony transport and heating will be less exorbitant than the “green” alternatives. The good news is that while we sit in the cold collecting small change for a litre of petrol, we will have green entertainment because

Olympians make climate plea to IOC presidential candidates

"To the incoming President, we ask that over the coming years and the course of your presidency one issue be above all others: the care of our planet," the letter [by more than 400 Olympians from nearly 90 countries] read. "Rising temperatures and extreme weather are already disrupting competition schedules, putting iconic venues at risk and affecting the health of athletes and fans. "Extreme heat is raising real concerns about whether Summer Games can be held safely in future years, and Winter Games are becoming harder to organise with reliable snow and ice conditions diminishing annually."

Now, I’m not sure what exactly the president of the International Olympic Committee could do to save the climate besides refusing sponsorship from the energy industry but that would be an excellent idea. Because it would put an end to the Olympic Games and, honestly, after the Paris debacle last year, this end couldn’t come soon enough. Indeed, if you think about it, the authors of the letter describe the solution to the problem in their very message. Too hot for Summer Games and too unreliable for Winter Games. Just Stop Sport. Think of all the plastic and other petrochemical products this would save.

In conclusion,

UK economy contracts unexpectedly in January by 0.1%

This reminds me of how I decided to only study one single author for my state exam in literature. The way state exams were organised at the time strongly resembled a raffle. A student picks one of a number of topics out of a box and everyone writes about that topic, which normally focused on a single author. Due to a fondness I’d developed for Christopher Marlowe at the time, I thought I’d enjoy myself and only study Marlowe’s works for the exam. If I got lucky, I’d kill it. If I got unlucky, well, I’d sit the exam again. Massive twist: I did not get lucky.

