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Europe is roasting in a heatwave the likes of which have not been seen before, ever, in the history of Europe or Earth, bus drivers in Paris are fainting from the heat and driving their buses into the pavement because the buses have no AC (factually incorrect), and Ecuador just beat Germany at the World Cup, which is always good news. So, without further ado,

#1 TotalEnergies must address climate risks linked to its products, French court rules

French oil major TotalEnergies must disclose the climate risks linked to emissions from its oil and gas ‌products and set out plans to mitigate them, a Paris court ruled on Thursday. The ruling is a partial victory for climate change NGOs seeking to apply France’s 2017 corporate duty of vigilance law to climate change. However, the court stopped short of ordering specific measures such as limiting overseas exploration and ​production or setting binding emissions reduction targets.

Good to know the court showed some semblance of reason by not doing what that Dutch court did to Shell back in 2021. It turned into such an embarrassment. Still, the case is a reminder that the mad ones are still among us and still mad.

#2 The Power Plant Hiding in Plain Sight

The plan would tap into latent capacity sitting under our noses: hundreds of thousands of home battery systems, operated by residential solar-and-storage company Sunrun and battery-maker Tesla, along with more than 8 million smart thermostats and other devices operated by Renew Home. […] The companies aim to sell capacity to big tech companies that are rushing to bring energy-hungry data centers online, or to utilities facing a capacity crunch.

What an absolutely wonderful idea to turn homes into power suppliers to data centres! No.

#3 To cool or not to cool: French politicians draw battle lines over aircon

To cool or not to cool has become another front in the culture wars in France, a prism through which politicians, scientists and environmentalists fight over how to curb climate change and mitigate the immediate fallout of rising temperatures. Politicians have been routinely asked what their stance is on air conditioning on TV news channels doing blanket coverage of the heatwave, while climate experts warn that its expansion globally will increase electricity consumption and greenhouse gas emissions.

What we see here is Darwin’s good old survival of the fittest in its French version. Also, Shakespeare was wrong about there being something rotten in the state of Denmark. Clearly, there is rot in France. Must be the heatwave. Heat accelerates decomposition. Oh, well.

#4 India’s $55 billion green energy pipeline faces climate damage

The majority of India’s planned renewable energy infrastructure will be exposed to escalating climate hazards, putting about $55 billion of physical assets at risk of damage by the end of this decade, according to a new study.

It is not that solar and wind are weather-dependent, you understand, and vulnerable to the elements. It’s that they are vulnerable to climate change events that are quite different from the weather. Tough luck.

#5 Electricity prices soar as Europe battles heatwave

Fintan Devenney, senior energy analyst at Montel, said power demand was high across Europe, “driven in part by increased cooling load. This raises prices as increasingly expensive generators are required to run to meet rising demand.” High temperatures also lower the efficiency of solar panels and gas-fired power plants.

First of all, this settles the AC-in-Europe debate. Europeans do know what AC is for. Second of all, don’t you just love how gas plants got bundled with solar on lower efficiency from the heat? Adorable. They somehow forgot to mention the absence of much wind during a heatwave, probably because they were too hot, with tears in their eyes from the price swings in Germany, to wit, “from €86 per megawatt-hour at midday to €566/MWh at 8pm, which is when evening demand kicks in and there is far less solar power than earlier in the day.” Staying with the news topic of the week,

#6 Europe’s extreme heat would be impossible without climate change, scientists say

The World Weather Attribution rapid study released Friday found that the heat would have been virtually impossible just five decades ago, and is 200 times more likely today than it would have been 20 years ago.

In case you’re unfamiliar with the World Weather Attribution, it is an entity that exists for the sole purpose of proving that manmade* climate change is responsible for extreme weather, where “prove” is used as loosely as it is humanly possible to use a word. So, this news report is the equivalent of a fictional Cats are Gods outlet that uses vet clinic data and computer modelling to prove that cats are, in fact, gods.

*Obviously. Women were not involved in climate change activities because women are by default innocent of anything that is considered negative at any point, even when they actively engage in it.

#7 More than 1 billion barrels of oil have gone missing

Oil hasn’t been coming out of the Middle East for nearly four months. All told, the world lost 1.15 billion barrels of oil supply during the war, according to analytics firm Kpler. That has left the oil market in a precarious state, and it’s rapidly approaching a breaking point. The International Energy Administration’s [sic] strategic petroleum reserves are at their lowest levels since 1990. The American emergency reserve is at a 43-year low. And commercial inventories have hit operational stress levels.

At first, it sounds like someone mislaid a billion barrels but what do you expect from CNN, right? Anyway, it doesn’t matter about those billion barrels because nobody cares, because tankers are once again coming out of Hormuz, and the fact that not many are coming in to load is another thing that doesn’t matter because we don’t want it to. Off now to have a good cry about the state of humanity while I roast in the heatwave. (We have no heatwave. We are enjoying the nicest June in five years.)

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