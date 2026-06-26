Irina Slav on energy

Irina Slav on energy

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John Bowman's avatar
John Bowman
1h

The US emergency reserve is at a 43 year low. Could that be because Joe Biden sold the emergency reserve in a panic to try to bring gas-pump prices down from the stratosphere into which his economic policies had launched them?

Funny thing about how bad air-con is for the climate. Do you think these clowns know that they are heat pumps, the very same things we are told we should install as they are good for the planet? Why are they only good for warming us up, but not for cooling us down. Funny lot the Climatistas.

Bonkers Britain: London Borough Council of Camden is ordering homes with air-con units to have them removed. At the same time the air is thick with warnings and advice on how important it is to stay cool.

I lived (survived) through the long hot Summer of 1976 making current hot weather look pathetic. Funny thing though. The 1970s was a decade of sudden, steep global cooling driving us - the experts said - into an ice-age and catastrophic climate change. Which is why the Climatistas script is familiar, just “cooling” replaced by “warming”. Back then the experts were advising we should cover the Polar ice caps with soot to warm us up by preventing the Sun’s rays being reflected back into space. Fortunately at the time nobody listened to these lunatics - but now they do. Must be the heat.

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Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
1h

#1. Total can’t just leave - too bad to be French

#2. Home power plants - dumbest idea since BASE jumping

#3. You understand France

#4. India can only hope the ‘renewables’ ( that don’t renew) go away faster than projected

#5. A/C sure is nice but many work outside where there is none. Enjoy the gas power plants as they still work when there’s no wind

#6. WWA is a total farce

#7. CNN is still the same spots on the leopard they have always been and can’t tell the truth about anything

Nice summary of today’s society. Why do we have so many with their hand out for free government stuff - which is actually paid for by those that have integrity and morals?

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