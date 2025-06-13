Irina Slav on energy

Pamela
5h

Excellent!!! Like getting medicine that tastes like fine wine or chocolate. Thank you!

Ian Braithwaite
4h

Thank you Irina. Going against your tide is the news that the Sizewell C nuclear reactor is to go ahead, though in which century it will be completed remains open. According to Kathryn Porter the environmental report ran to 40,000 pages. I didn't know we still had that much environment. Since it's next to Sizewell B, Kathryn suggested that two pages might have sufficed - hard to argue.

Returning to your previous post about Bulgaria being suck(er)ed into the Euro, Politico quoted Dimitar Radev, the governor of the Bulgarian National Bank as saying: "The solution is to strengthen national policies, particularly in fiscal and structural domains, to ensure resilience under a common monetary regime”. That reads like a clear case of concussion, so I hope he recovers soon.

Also from Politico for general enjoyment: 'Why the EU is about to cripple its next climate target': https://www.politico.eu/article/eu-cripple-next-climate-target-global-warming-2040-carbon-credits-emissions/

