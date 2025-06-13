1× 0:00 -8:01

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

I sure know how to pick a Friday for the monthly headline review but I’m still better than oil analysts who have been harping on about oversupply and lower prices for months. Speaking of, let’s dive straight in.

#1 Oil Outlook in Flux as Analysts Revise Views After Israel Strike

Israel’s strike on Iran has injected a fresh bout of geopolitical risk into an oil market that has been in the doldrums due to concerns about the global economy and supply increases from OPEC+.

Don’t you just hate it when you’ve got your latest “Brent at $60 because EVs” forecast all done and are happy with a job well done, and then geopolitics comes and ruins everything? Analysts sure do. Now they’re talking about Brent at $80. Only the ruin came earlier, because

#2 Latest AAA Survey Casts A Shadow Over The EV Revolution

In the latest survey, AAA found that “only 16% of US adults report being ‘very likely’ or ‘likely’ to purchase a fully electric vehicle as their next car, the lowest percentage recorded of EV interest since 2019.

Sure, it’s all Trump’s fault and as soon as he’s out of office people will start wanting to buy EVs again because it’s a revolution and it’s unstoppable, and it’s all so unfair. Also, “America is a petrostate.” If you want to see a major meltdown, do click the link. If you want to hear about another big, big problem with EVs, read on, because

#3 Safety fears fuel the electric vehicle gender gap

Multiple studies have shown women control or influence a majority of purchases, including cars. But some believe that understanding of female buyers’ needs and preferences is weakened by women’s underrepresentation in employment in the automobile sector — potentially costing the industry and slowing EV rollout.

Okay, this one stumped me for a moment. The FT’s telling us that because there are fewer women than men working on assembly lines, fewer women than men want to buy EVs. Personally, I fail to see any connection between the two, mostly because I bet most EV buyers are not assembly line workers. But women apparently also suffer more range anxiety and have safety concerns about EV charging. That raises some questions about the state of law and order in key EV markets — and nothing else, really. Except the fact that boys like new toys more than girls, which we already knew anyway. Moving on.

#4 Britain’s wind farms paid to switch off at a record rate

Britain’s wind farms were paid to switch off for 13 per cent of the time they should have been generating last year, a record level of disconnections that highlights the strains on the UK’s electricity system. The grid operator had to pay £2.7bn during the 2024-25 financial year to make sure electricity supply and demand was constantly balanced, with wind farms a “major driver” of the bill.

Now, I realise this will outrage many but I need to ask: could it be that the more wind turbines get built, the fatter the bill for them sitting idle gets? And here’s an even more outrageous idea: maybe stop building generation capacity that needs to get paid for not working? I know, I know, I’m going —but not very far.

#5 UK bioethanol factories face closure after Trump trade deal

Britain’s only two bioethanol production plants are facing closure after the UK agreed to remove tariffs on US ethanol imports under its recent trade pact with America, the industry has warned.

So, the bioethanol industry in the UK, which is already struggling, is now facing death because U.S. bioethanol is cheaper and abundant. That’s certainly unfortunate. But it seems that in the UK, you can either have a car industry or a bioethanol industry, because the threat of U.S. bioethanol flooding is a result of the UK agreeing to remove a tariff on U.S. imports so it can continue to export cars to the U.S. I didn’t even know the UK makes enough cars to export to the U.S. but I was probably needlessly harsh in my assumptions. Not as harsh as reality, though.

#6 EU plans energy saving measures for data centres

The European Union is preparing a package of measures to improve data centres' energy savings, the bloc's energy commissioner said on Thursday. "I will propose a data centre energy efficiency package," EU energy commissioner Dan Jorgensen told a conference in Brussels, without providing further details.

Okay, Dan Jorgensen is my favourite commissioner because he’s Danish and I like Denmark, but mostly because he is, if at all possible, even more clueless about energy than his predecessor Kadri Simson. Data centres don’t save energy. They guzzle it in magnificent amounts. Sure, you can use a handy nearby river to do the cooling job, which saves energy but, well, geography is often inconvenient. Perhaps the plan will involve asking data centre operators to turn the servers off at night. You know, like lights in rooms you’re not currently using. Now, brace up for a great revelation.

#7 The path to cheap power will be very expensive

Europe's ambition to develop cheap, clean energy has recently received a harsh reality check, as power failures and a string of cancelled renewables projects made it clear that the road to inexpensive power will carry a very high price tag.

First, we really need a Headline of the Year Award. Second, Ron Bousso or his editor deserve that award, which we could alternatively call The Spin Kings 2025 edition, for suggesting in all seriousness that paying trillions to switch the energy system of a continent from hydrocarbons to non-hydrocarbons could ever result in anything cheap. It’s like saying that a Lamborghini is cheap in the long run because it’s, I don’t know, fast and beautiful (which it isn’t. Beautiful.) But wait, there’s more. There always is, these days.

#8 Australia could import LNG from 2027 with four projects underway along east coast

Australia could start imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from 2027, based on developments at import terminal projects along its east coast, to address potential supply shortages. The country's competition regulator has said that the east coast may face a longer-term shortfall amid higher demand and structural decline.

One of the three biggest exporters of LNG in the world could start importing the stuff (from where?) in two years because it has tied up so much of its domestic production in export contracts and because the government has made it so hard for energy companies to boost said domestic production. Imagine a leading producer of an energy commodity having to import said commodity because it’s running local production into the ground. Oh. Right. We have a precedent.

Share