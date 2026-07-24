Irina Slav on energy

Irina Slav on energy

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Grundvilk's avatar
Grundvilk
1h

Slow-wittedness/dim-wittedness seems to be the new pandemic. No wonder there's so much interest AI. It's a palliative.

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William Rickards's avatar
William Rickards
36m

Ah Irena, you really have a knack for summing up ridiculous policies and politicians in a nutshell. Where do these idiots get their information and forecasts from? Reality bites, and pure physics bites with a vengeance!

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