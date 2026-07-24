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The time has come for our monthly selection of fascinating news headlines and the even more fascinating messages behind the headlines. The fun never ends and all that.

#1 Insurers cut prices in hunt for new oil and gas business

Major insurers have slashed their prices for covering oil and gas drilling and exploration outside the Middle East, even inking deals at unprofitable rates, as they bet the war in Iran will expand fossil fuel production outside the region. Prices charged by groups including Allianz, Axa XL and Tokio Marine Kiln had this year dipped into lossmaking territory, according to people familiar with their accounts, as they and other insurers fought to retain clients.

What a funny old world we live in. All these insurers have emission-cutting targets, investment cuts on oil and gas but, strangely, they have now decided they could bear some losses just to secure oil and gas clients. Alas, money trumps morals and as I say this, I wipe a tear of sorrow before we move on to the most unexpected news of the month, namely

#2 EU agrees new sanctions against Russia as Greece secures LNG exemption

The agreement, reached on Thursday by ambassadors, is considerably watered down and raises serious questions about the influence of national economic interests in the yearslong campaign to cripple Moscow’s ability to finance the invasion of Ukraine. Still, the bloc managed to avert a politically disastrous revision of the price cap on Russian oil, which, under a formula introduced before the conflict in the Middle East, was expected to jump from $44 to $58 per barrel.

Imagine countries daring to have national economic interests, right? The cheeks. But it’s all okay if the price cap stays. I mean, Urals is trading at over $80 per barrel and Russia’s oil and gas revenues are seen up 60% this month but the cap is totally going to work, just like the 21st sanction package. I do admire the persistence, though, which is not something I can say about oil price forecasters.

#3 Two Wars Put Stranglehold on Global Energy Supplies

The global economy suddenly finds its energy supplies threatened on three fronts simultaneously: the Persian Gulf, the Red Sea and the Black Sea. The world goes into these disruptions with the lowest levels of oil reserves in years. The closing of the three chokepoints [Hormuz, Bab el-Mandeb, and Novorossiysk] collectively imperils roughly a quarter of the world’s oil supply and provides a fresh test of the ability of energy-hungry economies to adapt.

I need to take a deep breath here. Okay. So. According to the WSJ — and others — what’s happening right now is happening suddenly. In lieu of smacking someone on the head, I will agree that, yes, it is very sudden, for people who have spent the last six months locked in a room with no internet connection. None of the current events are either sudden or surprising. They are the very non-sudden and unsurprising result of a series of disastrous decision-making. And speaking of disastrous decision-making, here’s a joke.

#4 UK Set to Cut Power Connections to Europe More Often After Heat Wave Grid Strain

The UK’s grid operator said it will start restricting capacity on its power cables to Europe more frequently, just weeks after the country experienced an unusually tight balance between supply and demand during a heat wave. The move could help Britain better control its electricity system during moments of stress, but may not be welcomed by European countries on the other end of the lines, which sometimes rely on UK power flows to balance their systems.

The quote above makes one think the UK is a significant exporter of electricity to continental Europe and the restrictions would leave much of Europe power-starved. Ah, if only. In fact, the UK imports a lot more electricity than it exports — a lot. But, I guess, it’s a whatever-makes-you-avoid-total-mental-breakdown situation. Speaking of,

#5 Buyers to press Qatar, UAE for cheaper, more flexible LNG deals after Hormuz shock

Asian and European buyers of liquefied natural gas (LNG) plan to ask for lower prices and additional supply ​guarantees from Qatar and the United Arab Emirates as the U.S.-Iran war raises insurance costs on those deliveries, buyers, traders and industry ‌executives told Reuters. The war is reshaping the global energy industry, stripping Gulf producers of their reputation as the world’s most reliable suppliers, which in the past gave them significant negotiating power.

I may be wrong, as usual, but I thought the UAE and Qatar’s problem with LNG exports does not originate with them. Regardless of price, they can’t ship it. So, how exactly is buyer pressure going to change that and have those buyers considered this question at all? No. The answer’s no. But it probably makes them feel stronger, so that’s all right.

#6 Google burns through $6bn in cash as AI spending climbs again

Google burned through cash in the second quarter for the first time since going public decades ago as gargantuan AI infrastructure spending has transformed it from an asset-light business into a capital-intensive one. The company said free cash flow for the three months to the end of June turned to minus $5.9bn, much lower than analysts had expected, as it again upped its spending forecast for data centres and other AI hardware.

Everything’s going swimmingly with Big Tech’s AI ambitions, obviously. For a fraction of a second I felt it was my duty to help Google by turning on the “personal assistant” Android keeps pushing into my face but then I remembered I already have two Geminians at home and that’s already above the recommended daily dose, so, no thanks. Keep trying.

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