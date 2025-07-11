1× 0:00 -9:45

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

July is here and with it, believe it or not, heat has come. For our entertainment, this heat is not only literal. The transition pot is at boiling point. So, without further ado:

#1 Make electricity cheaper for consumers, says climate advisor​

“The UK can be proud of our progress in reducing emissions. We’ve cut them by over 50% since 1990. Our country is among a leading group of economies demonstrating a commitment to decarbonise society. This is to be celebrated: delivering deep emissions reduction is the only way to slow global warming. “However, the Government needs to do more to ensure people see the benefits of climate action in their bills. Given increasingly unstable geopolitics, it is also important to get off unreliable fossil fuels and onto homegrown, renewable energy as quickly as possible. “The fossil fuel era is over – cheap, clean electricity is our future.”

I feel the temptation to translate instead of commenting here. What the CCC chair says is “We’ve done an excellent job making electricity more expensive for everyone. We must now double down on making electricity even more expensive but try and make it cheaper.” Good luck, I guess. Meanwhile across the Channel,

#2 Germany’s energy plans to win EU endorsement as Commission unveils new subsidy rules

A month ago, Germany’s plans to partially foot the electricity bills of its most power-hungry firms were dismissed as not standing a chance against strict EU rules banning countries from subsidizing companies. Soon, all EU countries will get explicit permission to do just that.

Yes, the EU is doing exactly the same thing that the UK is doing and seeing absolutely zero wrong with it. I mean, Bulgaria just joined the holy eurozone, we’ll bring in some money for those subsidies! And not a moment too soon, because

#3 Berlin explores €4bn subsidies for German heavy industry

Germany is exploring ways to fund multibillion-euro subsidies for energy-intensive companies as part of Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s pledge to boost the competitiveness of the country’s heavy industries. The measure is part of efforts to reduce electricity costs for industrial groups to revitalise the Eurozone’s largest economy after its longest postwar period of stagnation. But the plan is at risk after promised electricity tax cuts for households were shelved because of budget constraints.

Well, that’s awkward. No money for households because budget constraints but 4 billion euro for heavy industries because those constraints are apparently selective. That’s going to win a lot of votes for the current rulers of “the Eurozone’s largest economy” amid its “longest postwar period of stagnation.” Prepositions matter. Unlike reason in California.

#4 California should raise fuel imports, pause margin cap, regulator says

California's energy regulator on Friday recommended new rules to encourage more private investment in fuel imports and a pause on refiner profit limits, hoping to stop gasoline prices from skyrocketing in the state as it braces for the closure of two of its major refineries.

If there was ever a cartoon FAFO story, this is it. First, you blame refiners for everything, including your own overtaxation of fuels in a bid to kill ICE transportation, then you see the fruit of your labours and do an about-turn so fast your ass may well have caught fire from the air friction. Speaking of embarrassing realisations,

#5 Aberdeen chair says ‘save the world’ claim by asset managers was a ‘mistake’

Asset managers made a “huge mistake” in claiming the investment industry could “save the world”, the departing chair of the UK’s Aberdeen Group said, over-egging their role in environment, social and government issues for marketing purposes. The most grandiose claims by financiers were driven by a mindset of “we’re not really about investing money, we’re just jolly good people and we’re saving the world”, Flint said.

Mr. Flint is exactly right. Mr. Flint is also the “departing chair” of an asset manager that decided to rename itself abrdn four years ago because consonant-only strings of sounds were all the rage at the time, which tells us all something about the degree of professionalism in financial marketing circles and explains how they got to the point of believing that anyone with half a brain would believe financiers want to save the planet and don’t care about the money. And that’s not the most outrageously hilarious story.

#6 Ministers poised to drop plans for ‘zonal pricing’ in British electricity market

The decision follows warnings from the industry that zonal pricing could deter investment in new wind farms, just as the government is trying to decarbonise its electricity system.

I will be dedicating 1,000+ words to this specific story because unabated audacity is a major trigger for me but for now, suffice to say that wind turbine operators don’t want to lose the money they are now getting to not produce electricity. To tie this with the first story, the UK has really excelled at finding new and exciting ways to make energy cheap by making it expensive. It’s a mystery why they gave up that brilliant 25-billion-pound transcontinental cable idea to Morocco. In other news that may make you frown in confusion, Bruegel is

#7 Reconciling the European Union’s clean industrialisation goals with those of the Global South

Clean industrialisation is a political and economic priority for the European Union. For it to work, affordable clean energy is needed. However, producing this energy in Europe is constrained by limited renewable energy endowments (sunshine and wind) and land availability, while the transportation costs for imported clean energy (in the form of electricity or hydrogen) are much higher than for fossil fuels. An alternative way to fuel Europe’s clean industrial sector would to import energy-intensive primary tradeable products such as ammonia, methanol and reduced iron. We estimate that more than ten percent of total future EU clean energy demand will be met by such products.

Wait, what happened with plans to become more self-reliant on energy matters, you might feel the urge to ask. What happened to “importing emissions”, which is exactly what this will lead to, some of you may want to know if they have nothing better to do such as stare in the distance and think profound thoughts. What happened is that even the court jesters are now admitting that the emperor has no clothes but that’s all right because naked is the new black.

We end with a horror story that no one could ever have foreseen.

#8 Fossil fuels show staying power as EU clean energy output dips

Utilities across the European Union cranked output from natural gas and coal-fired power plants during the opening half of 2025, boosting power sector emissions and reversing recent energy transition momentum. The upswing in fossil production follows two years of steep declines in fossil use within the EU, which established Europe as a global leader in efforts to curb reliance on polluting fuels in power production.

Isn’t it funny how, no matter how many pejorative adjectives transition writers use to describe hydrocarbons, no matter how brilliantly they espouse the non-existent benefits of switching from baseload to intermittent, and no matter how hard they work to convince everyone light is darkness and darkness light, reality keeps slapping them in the face? I think it’s really funny.

Oh, while we’re on a funny note, OPEC just banned “five of the world’s leading news organizations from covering its biennial oil seminar in Vienna,” in the words of one of those “leading news organisations”. I know you’re not wondering which ones they banned but just in case: Reuters, Bloomberg, the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, and the Financial Times. They’re screaming “Transparency!”. Because clearly no other media outlet can be trusted with the coverage of OPEC’s seminar. It’s hilarious.

P.S. I will be taking my annual week off next week but I will be scheduling a guest post for some time during that week. It’s really good. Until we meet again, stay raw (as in, not roasted, boiled or otherwise cooked, I mean.)

Share