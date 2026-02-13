Another whirlwind of a month is drawing to a close and it has been one hell of a challenge to resist dumping all the headlines that deserve to be brought to your attention in case you don’t spend hours browsing news. No one should, by the way. It’s unhealthy. Anyway, we begin with a fresh update in a beloved category.

#1 Global EV sales hampered by China, US slowdown in January

Global EV registrations, a proxy for sales, fell by 3% year-on-year to almost 1.2 million units in January, according to the data, which includes battery-electric and plug-in hybrid cars. They were down by 20% in China to less than 600,000, the lowest in almost two years, and 33% in North America to just over 85,000 vehicles sold. The U.S. sold in the month the fewest EVs since early 2022.

Would anyone care to hazard a guess as to why EV sales in China are in decline? I’ll give you a hint: it’s the same thing that helped Europe buck the trend, booking a 24% rise in EV sales. It’s called acute subsidiosis. China’s recovering from it. Europe is going chronic. Meanwhile, another sufferer of the condition has had a rare — and brief — moment of lucidity.

#2 UK cuts subsidies to ‘overcompensated’ renewable power groups

The UK has cut subsidies for renewable power generators by linking them to a lower inflation measure, a move designed to save taxpayers’ money and cut consumer energy bills but which investors argue will damage confidence in the market.

One would be justified in thinking this is a step in the right direction and it is. Too bad it was combined with a couple of steps in the wrong direction with record wind and solar auctions at higher guaranteed prices. Perhaps that will help restore confidence in the market, dear “investors”? Speaking of confidence, there’s some shaking across the Channel.

#3 EU Eyes Gas From Qatar and Canada to Reduce Reliance on US LNG

The European Union’s energy chief said the bloc is growing increasingly concerned about its dependence on US liquefied natural gas, particularly in the wake of President Donald Trump’s threats to take over Greenland.

This is my favourite headline, mostly because of the gratification I feel three years after I. Told. You. So. The other reason it’s my favourite is that Jorgensen seems to have forgotten the trade deal his pal Ursula signed with Trump last year, for the purchase of $750 billion worth of, among other things, LNG from the U.S. Good luck. Speaking of luck, the EU’s carbon traders are experiencing some turbulence.

#4 EU carbon prices slip as leaders suggest intervening in market

Europe’s benchmark carbon prices fell sharply on Thursday morning, as the leaders of countries including Germany, Italy and the Czech Republic said the EU should consider revising the bloc’s emissions trading system (ETS). European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday criticised national governments for not using their ETS cash to support industries.

The revision referred to in the story concerns the phaseout of free permits, which the chemical industry slammed as disastrous — and it didn’t spare the strong words for the emissions trading market as it is, with the free permits still in use. What took them so long? Hopes and dreams, probably. But now, they’ve had enough and are openly calling, along with other industries, for a dial-down on the emissions insanity. Obviously, the only thing Brussels can do is double down on the phaseout and tighten emission restrictions further to show those pesky corporates who’s boss. And speaking of who’s boss, the FT recently wondered

#5 Why renewables companies are embracing natural gas

Renewables majors are throwing themselves into natural gas generation, underscoring its primacy amid booming AI-fuelled energy demand and the Trump administration’s crusade against solar and wind.

Say what you will about AI but the whole race hysteria has done one good thing, namely, showing the world who’s boss when it comes to energy, namely, not wind and solar. I really wanted to extend this with a third namely but I’m out of namelies. Baseload rules. Wind and solar don’t, as noted this week by the think tank of Tony Blair.

#6 Why Britain Needs an Energy-Strategy Reset

As it stands, a single organising mission sits at the heart of government strategy: Clean Power 2030. The objective is to decarbonise the electricity system as far and as fast as possible within this decade. Success is being measured in gigawatts contracted and projects approved, with progress measured against a headline delivery target. That framing makes the strategy legible and mobilising, of course – but it also restricts the definition of success. This narrow focus on whether power is clean means the system has lost sight of whether it is cheap, secure and capable of powering a modern economy.

This is a very interesting paper and it is a paper that the UK government will probably even refuse to acknowledge exists, even though it’s very pro-transition — the paper, that is. It’s just not all-in pro-transition, so obviously it doesn’t matter. Trump’s latest move in the transition dance, however, does matter.

#7 Trump revokes EPA finding on greenhouse gas threat in huge blow to climate change regulations

The Trump administration on Thursday revoked a landmark scientific finding that serves as the legal foundation for federal regulations to limit greenhouse gas emissions, in a devastating blow to efforts to combat climate change.

I have just a few brief words about this piece of news. Tough. Cry harder. Get a life. But don’t despair. The fight is not over because devout climate warriors are finding links between climate change and quakes and volcano eruptions (Thanks to John for sharing the news with me.) Have faith. But not too much faith. You never know where a blow will come from next. Such as France.

#8 France to Scale Back Solar, Wind Plans as Power Demand Slows

The French government has slightly scaled back plans to expand solar and onshore wind capacity as the country grapples with a power surplus driven by a slower-than-expected shift away from fossil fuels.

You know what the joke is here? The slightly bit is 20% but Bloomberg doesn’t mention that. You know what’s even funnier? Reuters put it in the original headline of its report on the news. Then it changed that headline — but the hyperlink stayed with the 20 in it. Honestly, if you’re going to spin, at least be reasonably good at it. And now for the dessert.

#9 Pulitzer-Winning Composer on How Music Can Inspire Climate Action

This week on Zero, Akshat Rathi talks with Pulitzer Prize winning composer Julia Wolfe about her recent work, unEarth, which explores climate change and habitat loss through orchestra, voice and poetry. Wolfe discusses how she did her research, captured the clash between humanity and nature, and what the piece means at a time when her home country of the US seems to be moving ever further from climate action.

I feel compelled to share a quote by the composer: “unEarth can mean many different things, but certainly there's the actual word unearthed, you're digging in and unearthing something, bringing something up from the earth. And then there's unEarth as a negative, you're like not non-earth, like unearthed, this is not of the earth, what we're doing.” And now we know why Julia chose music as a career. Clearly, subjects such as language, physics or, indeed, basic biology, have proved incomprehensible for the lady.

Until next month, hang.

