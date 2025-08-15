Irina Slav on energy

Irina Slav on energy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bob Fately's avatar
Bob Fately
1d

My thoughts, by item:

Item 1 - has the Department of Redundancy Department commented on this new insight?

Item #2 - will the UN kindly provide the words to “kumbaya” so as to advance the plan?

Item #3 - can we conclude, then that Germany has “passed wind”?

Item #4 - would it be fair to say that solar has been relegated to where the Sun don’t shine?

Item #5 - is it supposed to make one feel bad that the rest of the world is heading into EV banality faster than me?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
BritishBiker Philippines's avatar
BritishBiker Philippines
1d

My family and I are fortunate enough to live in a 'fairly upmarket' residential subdivision where the majority of homes are 'somewhat grand', at least in comparison to the locale. One of our direct neighbours, actually a house opposite the rear of ours has been festooned, yes festooned, with a horrendous number of solar panels. I have no idea what his capital outlay has been, nor do I have the feintest idea when he will (if ever) reach break-even on this deal. But his house looks horrible. Truly revolting, and I wonder how much money you would have to promise me to endure such a ghastly mess. Have a great weekend dear Slav.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Irina Slav
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture