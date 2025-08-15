1× 0:00 -8:39

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

This month’s selection of headlines is smaller but, I believe, the quality of the selected material is top-notch, starting with my favourite because in mid-August, delayed gratification begins to feel overrated.

#1 UN report finds United Nations reports are not widely read

[Antonio Guterres] said last year that the U.N. system supported 27,000 meetings involving 240 bodies, and the U.N. secretariat produced 1,100 reports, a 20% increase since 1990. "The sheer number of meetings and reports is pushing the system – and all of us – to the breaking point," Guterres said. "Many of these reports are not widely read," he said. "The top 5% of reports are downloaded over 5,500 times, while one in five reports receives fewer than 1,000 downloads. And downloading doesn't necessarily mean reading."

Nothing sums up everything that’s wrong with the world today better than the revelation that no one wants to read the 1,100 reports produced by various UN agencies. It is the ultimate proof that humankind is doomed and that doom is about to come sooner rather than later. Especially if these UN agencies keep churning out reports like low-cost Chinese EVs.

The most tragic part, of course, is the apt observation that downloading doesn't necessarily mean reading. I’m a repeat offender in this respect and I’m sure many of you are, too. The pressing question is what to do about it, and I already have an idea. The UN should just try to produce even more reports, preferably on the topic of global boiling, making sure each report is more apocalyptic than the previous one. Then mandate their reading. That should fix it.

Meanwhile, in whatever spare second the UN has from producing reports, it has ideas. One of them is a certain winner.

#2 Could a Global Minerals Trust Help Speed Up the Energy Transition?

Global competition to secure critical minerals is ramping up, and the United Nations has a plan to help countries play nice and avoid conflict. It recently set out a proposal for a “Global Minerals Trust” that would see nations that produce and consume critical minerals, and the companies that do so within them, jointly manage a stockpile of pooled commodities in an effort to avoid shortages, encourage recycling, support production in developing countries and prioritize minerals for sustainable developers.

This has to be the best idea anyone’s had since the EU’s scheme for joint gas buying which worked marvelously and was totally not a failure that only “led to contracts for just 2% of potential demand.” Of course, the problem with the EU scheme was that it was voluntary. It should’ve been mandatory from the start.

With the UN’s new brainchild, “By coordinating access, pooling resources, and embedding social and environmental safeguards, the trust can promote equitable, circular, and conflict-free mineral value chains.” They should set it up as soon as possible and make those safeguards iron-clad. Because energy transition is in peril.

#3 Germany receives no bids in zero-subsidy offshore wind auction

Germany’s latest offshore wind auction failed to attract a single bid on August 6th, alarming the local offshore wind sector, which is calling for a fundamental revamp of Germany’s renewable energy auctions. This was Germany’s second offshore wind auction round so far this year. Both have been “no subsidy” auctions, and both have been unsuccessful. In this case, not a single offshore wind developer bid for either of the two sites N-10.1 and N-10.2 in the German North Sea.

What’s interesting here is not that nature is taking its course but that another outlet reporting the news entirely omitted the word “subsidy” from the article. It was a valiant effort to lay the blame for the bidless tenders with “geopolitical tensions and supply chain disruptions” that led to higher project costs, along with the apparently challenging geology of the tender locations. Alas, it failed because publications with self-respect did mention the word “subsidy”.

The problem is huge because Germany is already behind on its wind targets. The solution, per WindEurope, is contracts for difference, also known as guaranteed prices, also known as subsidies. But WindEurope says “It is the basis for competitive electricity prices for households and industry. It contributes to energy security in Germany as well as in wider Europe,” so that’s definitely what Germany should do. And the U.S. should take notes because

#4 Residential Solar Industry Looks to Cut Costs as End to Tax Credits Looms

With President Trump’s tax law putting an early end to solar tax credits, the residential solar industry is now looking to lower prices, particularly by cutting sky-high sales and marketing costs, according to companies and analysts. In the solar industry, adding one customer can cost a company around $10,000, or one-third of the price of the whole solar system, TD Cowen analyst Jeff Osborne said. Some of these costs are due to the U.S.’s complex permitting systems, but many come from the sales investments required to convince a homeowner to go solar in a country where solar-panel penetration is still in the low-single digits.

Wow. Just wow. What is wrong with you, Americans? Are you not ashamed you cost solar companies $10,000 to just get you on board with their panels, even though something tells me that $10,000 or at least part of it would be graciously passed on to you in the end? And poor solar companies still can’t make ends meet without subsidies.

This is clearly an unacceptable state of affairs. Set up an American Solar Trust, pool people’s money and mandate everyone to put panels on their roof. That should take care of the solar industry’s troubles. Can’t have solar companies going broke left and right now, can we?

To end on a positive note after all the doom and gloom, in some good news for a change, although I use the word “news” loosely,

#5 The Whole World Is Switching to EVs Faster Than You

There’s a comforting story that oil bulls like to tell themselves to stave off worries about the future: While the privileged few in Europe and California might have lost their minds over electric vehicles, billions of drivers in the Global South are readying themselves to provide the next wave of petroleum demand.

The chart:

I think we can all agree that these are all huge markets that can together usher the world into the EV age, kick and scream as the rest of the world might. The EV revolution is happening. Have a nice rest of August.

Share