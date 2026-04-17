Irina Slav on energy

Irina Slav on energy

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dave walker's avatar
dave walker
8h

This one was epic! Energy stupidity marches on……. And your humor is greatly appreciated 💰💣🤪

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Andy Fately's avatar
Andy Fately
8h

When the history of this period is written, historians will look back and ask, how exactly did any of those nations survive at all?

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