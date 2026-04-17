Hello and welcome to this month’s instalment of headlines proving we have gone beyond interesting times and need a new term. Let’s go.

#1 British households to be offered payments to use more electricity

British households and factories will be offered payments to use more electricity at certain times of the day in order to soak up surplus power supply, as grid operators grapple with the impact of more renewable energy sources.

It was only a matter of time, really, but the payments are a nice touch. Where’s the money for those payments coming from, do you think? Windosolar subsidies or people’s wallets? Ms. von der Leyen, same question.

#2 EU to slash power bills by cutting taxes and grid costs

Consumers would be encouraged to adjust their electricity use to shift consumption away from peak hours. To make that possible, the Commission wants to accelerate the rollout of smart meters, giving users detailed, real-time data on their energy use.

I am eagerly looking forward to the attempt of making people use electricity outside the hours they’re used to using electricity, not least because they are, for example, working or sleeping the rest of the time. It will be truly epic. While they wait for the smart meters,

#3 EU warns capitals against turning energy crunch into fiscal crisis

EU officials are urging governments to avoid excessive support to offset surging energy prices, warning that the shock triggered by the Iran war could tip into a fiscal crisis.

and also

[Christine Lagarde] warned that “broad-based and open-ended measures” may backfire as they could fuel demand “excessively” and drive inflation. She urged policymakers to focus on “temporary, targeted and tailored” action.

It looks like someone’s starting to run out of money and is grasping for straws to keep up the pretence of a functioning system. Once again, I have a question: who’s paying for the smart meters?

#4 The Iran War Is Hitting California Harder Than Any Other State

The state’s crude output has fallen by more than 50% over the past two decades, partly because of aging oil fields and moves by Chevron, Occidental Petroleum and others to invest in regions with fewer regulations on the industry.

and

A dozen refineries in the state have closed since 2000 because of the decline in oil production and the high costs of complying with California fuel standards and climate policies that have weakened the economics of making fuel.

This can only mean one thing. Ban ICE cars with immediate effect, torch the remaining refinery, and go full electric on everything. The last one to leave can turn off the lights. I’m so funny sometimes I astound myself — but not as funny as California. Or, once again, the EU.

#5 EU Eases Methane Rules to Keep Oil and Gas Flowing

Brussels is set to introduce “flexibilities” to its methane regulations, allowing importers to comply without tracing emissions data back to individual cargoes. Instead, countries exporting to the EU will only need to show that a sufficient share of their national production meets the standards, according to the European Commission.

Everything is flexible these days, be it moral principles or electricity demand but nothing will ever be as flexible as EU legislation upon contact with reality.

#6 Keir Starmer: ‘I’m fed up’ with Trump and Putin affecting UK energy costs

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he is “fed up” seeing energy bills in the U.K. swing up and down because of actions taken by U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Ladies and gentlemen, it is with great embarrassment that I must admit I don’t know how to comment on this, not without using language unsuitable for polite company. But I do feel that we urgently need to address our mental immaturity problem. Having people incapable of assuming responsibility for their actions in charge will not end well.

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