Another month, another treasure trove of energy developments to make you smile or even laugh out loud. A laugh a day keeps the doctor away, so let’s dive in. There’s a lot to cover.

First, a couple of updates from the climate activism camp.

#1 Just Stop Oil to end direct action protests

The group, which gained notoriety for throwing cornstarch on Stonehenge and paint on Vincent van Gogh’s Sunflowers, said it was “hanging up the hi vis” and stopping direct action from the end of April after “one of the most successful civil resistance campaigns in recent history”.

The carrot team claimed it had “kept over 4.4bn barrels of oil in the ground and the courts have ruled new oil and gas licences unlawful.” That sure calls for celebration. Because they haven’t heard about the Climate Change Committee’s forecast for energy demand. But you will: it’s estimated at between 13 and 15 billion barrels of oil and gas by 2050. Enough to choke on, do you think? Meanwhile, across the North Sea, in the Netherlands,

#2 Follow This pauses climate resolutions for Big Oil in 2025 amid investor hesitation

“Shareholder resolutions have been critical in compelling five oil majors to set emissions reduction targets, but most institutional investors are reluctant to use their voting power,” says Mark van Baal of Follow This. “It’s a strategic pause to get more investors on board and to discuss how to work together to uphold shareholder rights.”

This is a terribly unfortunate development, certainly, but it’s good to know they are not totally giving up but are just changing tactics to focus on indoctrinating institutional investors. Let’s all wish Follow This good luck with that. They will need it. As will the European wind power industry. I will appreciate you not laughing here. It’s serious.

#3 Ørsted urges Europe to act to avert wind energy ‘downward spiral’

Rasmus Errboe, chief executive of the Denmark-based industry pioneer, said European offshore wind was in a “tough place” due to rising costs, supply chain strains and uncertainty over electricity prices. Errboe spoke to the Financial Times as Ørsted published a report calling for European capitals to commit to consistent annual support for the industry in order to meet offshore wind targets and help reverse rising costs.

Two words come to mind upon reading this. One of them is spoiled. The other is brat. Following the wind power industry in Europe has been an educational experience. One can learn a lot about parenting from that industry and why pampering results in maladjusted individuals who are doomed to unhappiness because the world is very different from their vision of it. Speaking of maladjustment and unhappiness — seriously, don’t laugh — wind power is the gift that keeps on giving, because

#4 North Sea row highlights wind farms’ growing ‘wake effect’ problem

The story details “many recent complaints from incumbent wind farm operators about potential “wake losses” from new neighbours. Such losses arise when turbines cut wind speeds for developments downwind of them. Concerns are growing as seabeds in the most attractive areas grow more crowded and turbines grow larger.”

I think it was three years ago that one of you, dear readers, shared a paper he had co-authored, addressing just this problem. He also pointed me to a number of other papers detailing the very same problem. In other words, this problem has existed for years. And it has been known to be a problem for years. Yet it has not stopped wind developers from developing because it paid to keep developing and ignoring the problem. But as Kelvin Gemstone told his father Eli, ignoring a problem doesn’t make it go away. There’s a whiff of industry cannibalism in the, um, wind. And anxiety, too, at the UN.

#5 UN climate boss urges Europe not to forget planet amid defence drive

“The climate crisis is an urgent national security crisis that should be at the top of every cabinet agenda,” Simon Stiell, chief of the UN’s climate change arm, said in a speech in Germany on Wednesday. He warned that Europe’s borders were vulnerable to an influx of climate refugees as other regions become “unlivable”, forcing “millions more people” to migrate.

It is, I believe, established fact that all behaviour is contextually bound and a context of danger almost invariably prompts a fear-driven response. In this case, we see fear of losing money and a purpose in life, so the response is, fascinatingly, also focusing on fear, using it as a tactic to prevent a change in cash flows. Trying to scare Europeans with “climate refugees” is particularly clever given the influx of other refugees European leaders happily let in and now have to deal with the consequences. It might work. Then again, it might not. Another thing that might work but probably won’t is climate education in an unusual place.

#6 Cutting emissions: hairdressers and barbers will be trained to talk about climate with customers

Can I get a cut, blow-dry and a crash course in climate please? That could be the request in salons across the country under a scheme that aims to train hairdressers and barbers to get conversations going about one of the most hair-raising issues facing humanity.

I would like to begin by saying that if people do start to request a climate change talk at the hairdresser’s or anywhere else, it’s time to restart human civilisation or go straight to the reset button. I would also like to continue by saying that I expended about 1,000 calories resisting the urge to share the first words that came to my mind when I read this story. I would then like to finish by saying that trying to weaponise hairdressers for the climate crusade may well end the same way roadblockers ended in many places where drivers wanted to actually get places.

In other news, the free market is a bad place to be if your name is Germany and you still have energy needs.

#7 Germany Faces Gas Storage Challenge as Italy Turns to Subsidy

Germany’s bid to rebuild depleted gas inventories as the summer refilling season gets under way is leaving it at the mercy of market prices. That’s in contrast to Italy, where subsidies are encouraging stockpiling. That’s highlighting a dilemma for European Union governments. They can either pay up via subsidies to encourage storage now, or let the market take its course and risk facing much higher costs if a crunch emerges later this year.

Okay, first of all, stop gloating. Second of all, have some sympathy for a country that has discovered its supply of money is not endless and that despite its best efforts to kill its economy, it still needs gas. Third of all, let’s take a moment to quietly enjoy that if in the last sentence before I share some truly shocking news for dessert.

#8 Westwood: Only 17% of EU hydrogen project pipeline expected to materialise by 2030

The analysis points to a European pipeline under strain, as regulatory delays, elevated costs and weak demand weigh heavily on progress – with 23 hydrogen projects totalling 29.2 GW(LHV) already stalled or cancelled by the close of 2024. The UK market presents a similar story, with Westwood estimating a potential delivery range of just 1% to 24% of its pipeline by 2030, underlining the sizable policy, funding and mandate shortfall.

This certainly doesn’t sound good. Yet there is good news in the form of a perfectly simple solution. Just make green hydrogen mandatory and everyone will start making it. Mandates have worked so well for all other transition industries, after all. And EVs.

