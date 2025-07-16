Irina’s note: We live in a world where the average attention span has shrunk to that of a three-year-old’s. This needs changing. It’s important.

Following the 2018, 2019, 2020 and more recent California fires, scientists, undoubtedly writing their papers starting with their conclusion, argued that “[e]nhanced future vegetation growth with elevated carbon dioxide concentrations could increase fire activity” . Similarly, Jules Bernstein, writing in University of California, Riverside, Magazine, “CO2 worsens wildfires by helping plants grow,” argued that “Plants use the extra CO2 to make carbohydrates that help them grow, leading to an increase in biomass that burns,” and that by “fueling the growth of plants that become kindling, carbon dioxide is driving an increase in the severity and frequency of wildfires,” citing a UC Riverside study.

Of course, fires in the Los Angeles area have been reported since the 1840’s resulting from warm and dry Santa Ana Winds picking up speed as they travel through the valleys of the inland mountains. So, one can logically conclude that these winds have been and will continue to affect the Los Angeles area, at least until someone figures a way to widen the valleys between the mountains to slow them down.

As Democrat Rahm Emanuel’s famously said, “You never want a serious crisis to go to waste.” And so, the authors, undoubtedly pre-determined their conclusions and asserted that increasing CO2 levels cause more plants to grow and cause those plants to grow bigger, leaving more kindling to burn when the fires eventually come, and come they will. In other words, the fires, like almost everything else these days, were caused by climate change.

Yet this time, no one appeared to listen. The million dollar question is why. Why did the public tune out the authors, the usual hacks in the media, and all the others who press for more government rules, regulations, spending, and control over our lives in the name of climate change?

For starters, we learned that since 2019, the State of California cut its fire prevention budget by around $150 million and, despite promising to address 90,000 acres of brush covered land, only managed to clear 12,000 acres, leaving some 78,000 acres of land uncleared and littered with detritus waiting to burn. Indeed, one would have expected, or, perhaps not because we are talking about California, that steps would be taken to clear vegetation near the densely packed residential communities to prevent any fires from reaching and destroying those homes, especially since everyone knows the Santa Ana Winds bring dry warm winds every year.

Of course, we know that many of the fires were started by homeless people and arsonists and that the Eaton fire was apparently started by a power line owned by a company that is forced to spend gobs of money on part-time energy sources like wind and solar, instead of clearing trees and limbs near their power lines to prevent such fires, and that several of the fires were started by homeless people who roam California freely despite so many of them being severely mentally ill, all because, apparently, homelessness is a “right” or “way of life.”

And sure, we learned that the State of California and City of Los Angeles were, as if it was still 2022, preoccupied with DEI issues and the woke cancer that chooses the whim of every lunatic’s preference (look at me, I’m 28 and I wear a diaper and put a binky in my mouth and I identify as a baby- look it up on X, it’s painfully real, or look at me, I am a 60 year old man, I wear a dress and lipstick and I am a woman – despite your genitalia showing right through your dress) over meritocracy. There is simply no accounting for bats**t crazy. Indeed, in California (and of course elsewhere) those in positions of power with the responsibility to serve and protect spend their time kneeling in front of, praising, and idolizing crazy people, many of whom clearly need help.

All in all, we all know that the state and local governments running California are inept, absurdly ideological, naïve, stupid, and more concerned with woke virtue signaling than with governing, and that every level, government failed to prepare for a disaster everyone knew was coming to happen, and spent the money on feel good yet useless projects.

But I don’t think that’s why the “climate change caused it” excuse worked. The reality is that, ultimately, scientific understandings, like ideas and tastes, change. Mostly, those changes happen slowly, over time. Sometimes, however, those changes happen almost immediately, and everyone knows it. That’s when a person or an idea “Jumps the Shark.”

For those of you of a certain age, you know exactly what I am talking about, and that television scene is burned into your memory. For those of you who don’t, stay with me.

Following the tumultuous and truly terrible 1960’s, the 1970’s were, in retrospect, not much better. That being said, television began its long hold on America’s culture and one of the long running and most popular shows was Happy Days, a campy, mildly inoffensive idealized look at Midwestern America in the 1950’s and 1960’s. Its star, Arthur Fonzarelli, a/k/a Fonzi, was the “greaser,” with a leather jacket, slicked back hair and a reputation as being cool. So far, so good.

Well, like everything else, it tried too hard and in its fifth season, the writers inexplicably set the characters up in a trip to Los Angeles where Fonzi, wearing likely one of the most ridiculous outfits ever (or at least until Lady Gaga wore a dress and the none too bright “AOC” wore a dress that said Tax the Rich”), goes water skiing while wearing a bathing suit and leather jacket and jumps over a caged shark:

(

). While the show continued to be a hit, it was so ridiculous that everyone knew, even if we weren’t prepared to admit it, that the show had gone too far.

The phrase, “Jump the Shark” is defined by Wikipedia as “a point in which [the thing in issue] has exhausted its core intent” and is “an extreme exaggeration (caricature) of its original” purpose. Google AI says that the phrase “can be applied to any creative work that suddenly introduces a major, nonsensical change that damages its credibility.” Personally, I think that the phrase can be applied to any change, whether to a creative work, cultural idea, concept, or construct that goes too far and is, suddenly, no longer cool.

This, I think has just happened to climate change. And, if I were a betting man, I’d bet you that the green grifters, ecofascists, and ideologues will shout What about the science!

To which I say that man has walked the earth for about 300,000 years and for almost that entire time, he has believed things that we later learn not to be true. For more than 99% of that time, man thought that the earth was flat and for 99.8% of that time, man thought that the earth revolved around the sun.

Science, being what it is, is the process of learning, one-step at a time. Despite what “they” said in the past few years, especially with respect to Covid and “climate change,” science is never settled. In fact, scientists long thought that heavier objects fell faster than lighter ones (they don’t), that bloodletting was a cure all (it wasn’t), and that the atom was indivisible (it’s not).

In more recent times, many people believed that communism, as laid out in the writings of Marx and Engles, would bring widespread prosperity and happiness. Despite their “laws,” communism never brought either. Nevertheless, many of our supposedly most educated still argue that it would work, if we only try it again it will surely usher in paradise on earth (it won’t).

This same process, everyone believing in something until they suddenly don’t, applies equally in our cultural world. Steve McQueen was the epitome of cool until he wasn’t (although I, personally, believe he still is). Protesting, while taking copious amounts of drugs and apparently ignoring all the rules of hygiene and personal care, appeared to be cool in the 1960’s until it wasn’t (although personally, I can’t imagine why). Bell-bottoms and vertical striped pants were (quite horrifically) once considered cool. Mercifully, few people believe that, although there are those with horrendous taste, continuously insist we should give them another chance.

This same fact of life applies to such terrible things as big hair, spandex, and leg warmers; terrible bands like Nickleback and Coldplay, and maybe worst idea all, kale as a food rather than a garnish around seafood at the grocery store:

In fact, all ideas, scientific, and cultural change. In fact, the only exception to that rule that I am aware of is Frank Sinatra who was, is, and will, I believe, forever remain cool. In fact, I recently attended a 30th birthday party in the Hudson Valley in New York where the music was, for the most part, a horrendous collection of mostly loud, obnoxious, and simply awful rap music. Yet, inexplicably, the acoustical onslaught was broken up by a thirty-minute intermission with a Sinatra impersonator who sung, karaoke style, Sinatra’s greatest hits. While clearly performed for the older generation (some of whom may or may be mob related), everyone knew all of his songs, even the 20 somethings.

So, in 2025, while Sinatra remains the epitome of cool, climate change as a fad has passed. The public simply tuned out those that blamed the fires on climate change. Years of assertions, “studies,” movies, and hectoring and screeching that an plant food (CO2) in the atmosphere (from 315 ppm in 1959 to 424 ppm in 2023 or 0.000315% to 0.000424%, a 35.29 % increase of a an already miniscule number) is the cause every changing weather pattern: warming, cooling, droughts, floods, rising ocean waters, melting polar ice caps and, perhaps, runny noses and spilt milk, people simply roll their eyes and murmur out loud, there they go again, blaming everything on climate change.

Sure, the media, the green grifters, and the anti-human ideologues will continue to blame everything on climate change but it feels different, as if suddenly everyone else realizes that the emperor has no clothes and that only his sycophants still believe. See, for example, Barton Swain’s op-ed in the January 28, 2025 Wall Street Journal: Why Climate Ideology is Dying.

Yet, every crisis has a silver lining. Maybe, just maybe, something good will come for the Los Angeles fires. In my view, playtime is over with those that want to play make believe and Russian roulette with American lives, homes, and businesses should stop blaming every tragedy on climate change. It’s time we wake up and realize that the world isn’t going to suddenly end because of climate change and that we should direct the focus of our efforts on managing the world around us rather than what kind of cars people drive and stoves and furnaces they use, and the sometimes bizarre personal eccentricities of those we hire to protect and lead us.

