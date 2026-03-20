Irina Slav on energy

Irina Slav on energy

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Andrew Marsh's avatar
Andrew Marsh
2hEdited

What purpose do carbon credits serve?

It is the very art of knitting fog - an activity paid for by the many to the few with nothing to show.

See CO2 capture to dump into used oil wells and other silly activities.

How fitting that AI, a clumsy fixed asset dead end, is addicted to a non-event called carbon credits.

Useless + Useless = Zero.

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winston's avatar
winston
1h

What if the AI hype was invented in order to dismantle DEI and ESG? Is it possible that productivity gains could be made just by dumping diversity hire/equity do-nothing staff? Does it seem likely that "tech giants" recognized the economic threat of nut zero and have monetized AI quakery in a pyramid scheme?

I asked these questions to a couple different AIs. They all said no. I'm not at all assured.

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