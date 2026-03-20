We made it to yet another Friday and I’m sure we could all do with a distraction, so let’s talk about AI. The hype has become quite tiresome but three recent stories from AI-land stood out as quite interesting.

Story #1: AI has driven Big Tech’s carbon credit buying to an all-time high in evidence of the well-known fact that reliable energy produces emissions. Unless it’s from nuclear but there isn’t enough nuclear to power all the data centres, so we won’t talk about that. Anyway, Big Tech’s carbon credit buying has surged from fewer than 15,000 to 11.92 million.

Here’s the funny part: the figures cited in that story, by CNBC, concern the years between 2023 and 2024. Since then, the AI expansion plans of Big Tech have become significantly greater leading to carbon credit buying of 24.4 million last year. Now, for this year alone, the total planned AI investment of the five top players stand at an eye-watering $700 billion. At least my eyes water at that sum, don’t know about you.

With that sum in mind, I have a question: could this mean that there might soon be a shortage of carbon credits? It could. Carbon capture hasn’t really taken off as fast as hoped for, it’s still quite expensive, and there isn’t an infinite supply of forests and other ecosystems to be preserved with proceeds from carbon credit sales. So, dat centre operators may be facing a shortage of credits. Just what we needed on top of all the other shortages. And demand for credits may yet soar, because Big Tech might have to go all-dirty on that AI revolution, because it needs electricity right now, not in ten years. Tragic.

Story #2: AI has contributed “basically zero” to U.S. economic growth. The revelation comes from a Goldman Sachs analyst, who said — in February, by the way — that “we don’t actually view AI investment as strongly growth positive. I think there’s a lot of misreporting, actually, of the impact AI investment had on U.S. GDP growth in 2025, and it’s much smaller than is often perceived.”

So, all these hundreds of billions of dollars are doing next to nothing for the country’s GDP, partly because, per Goldman’s Jan Hatzius, who is not just an analyst but a chief economist, a lot of the money is being paid to foreign equipment makers. Another part of the reason, per non-expert me, is that said investments are basically companies exchanging huge sums of money between themselves but not actually spending them on productive, GDP-contributing activities.

In the meantime, AI is killing jobs, at Big Tech, no less, which is kind of funny but also sad because job losses are also not conducive to GDP growth, yet these jobs must be sacrificed because Big Tech apparently doesn’t have enough money for both human workers and AI investments.

Story #3: Hachette has pulled a novel scheduled for publication in the U.S. later this year because the author used AI to write it. The author says she didn’t but her editor did, appealing to other writers to “please do your research on editors before trusting them with your work.” This is swell advice that I’m not sure how we can follow, bar sitting next to the editor while they work.

This is perhaps the most troubling story of the three, however. The NYT elaborated on the trend in a recent piece, using the horror novel “Shy Girl” as example of how difficult it is to spot AI-generated fiction text as opposed to human work. Sure, we’ve all heard the stories about AI-written self-published books but I, for one, thought they were mostly non-fiction. Silly me. If AI takes over fiction the days of traditional publishing as we know and resent it are over.

But the horror story gets even more horror-y. Because the same AI detection software that, well, detects AI, may be wrong. It may say that actual human writing was AI generated. This, my friends, neighbours, and fellow humans is the ultimate horror story. Here’s why (unless this phrase like the em dash is now being assumed to be proof of AI text generation. It’s not.): the process, as I understand it, boils down to using software to recognise other software versus human brain produce, but to do that, the first software has been trained on both human brain produce and other software, and now I feel a headache coming on so I’ll stop.

“The program was built to detect linguistic patterns that are frequently used by large language models like ChatGPT and Gemini, and has a false positive rate of around one in 10,000, Spero said. It’s also designed to catch human efforts to cover up A.I. use through editing,” the NYT reports. So, it can catch human attempts to conceal AI use but it only mistakenly recognises human work as AI in 1 out of 10,000 cases? That’s comforting. Really comforting.

AI has already been caught making a mess of news reporting. It has been caught making a mess in surgery. Yet instead of curbing its use, everyone seems to be using more of it, possibly in hopes it will all turn out well. It won’t. Not if it’s already wreaking havoc on university education, and about to do the same to the literary world — and everything else, it seems. Now if you’ll excuse me, I’ve got a rabbit to catch and tan its hide for grazing on my daffodils but only after I check if my choice of not letting Substack or anyone else use my writing to train AI is still active.

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