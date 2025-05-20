In late April, the London Metals Exchange announced it was “exploring” the introduction of a so-called green premium to the price of four basic metals if they are mined sustainably, in a bid to “unlock the value attached to sustainability and have the potential to drive the development of the market for more sustainable metals,” per its chief executive.

The metals in question include nickel, copper, zinc, and aluminium, and the approach “explored” involved putting a carbon footprint tag on the metals and combining it with something the LME called “third-party sustainability assurance”.

There was, the LME claimed, growing interest in sustainable metals, suggesting buyers were willing to pay extra for copper, zinc, aluminium, and nickel that were mined with lower emissions than usual. Apparently, there is a broader belief that metal consumers are also willing to pay a premium for metals that were processed more “greenly” than before. Metal consumers, in other words, are really on board with the whole sustainability rush and can’t wait to splurge on greener metals because it’s good for business. Only, of course, it isn’t. So someone should force it on said business.

The idea of adding a premium to metals that were mined in a way that involves lower carbon dioxide emissions is not new. It originated within the mining industry, from companies that became early adopters of the transition thinking, believing it was only a matter of time before demand for sustainably sourced metals became the norm. Then they got disappointed. And then they demanded rewards for spending all that money on that early adoption.

Here’s the heartbreaking sentiment, as expressed by Rio Tinto CEO Jakob Stausholm last year: “The capital markets are not rewarding low-carbon operations. If the world really wants to decarbonise the world, it will have to put some kind of value on it, otherwise the capital system will not work towards carbon pricing, whether that's driven by consumers with a tax incentive, or whatever is [the solution].”

The world, as we know, doesn’t really want to decarbonise itself, so it will have to be pushed into that direction, by means of persuasion, mostly. Because, as one Exploration Insights analyst put it, “Green nickel does not exist as a premium, no one will pay you for it.” So, why is the LME claiming there is growing interest in green metals, one is bound to wonder if one is inquisitive enough.

Well, that’s because there are prominent people who say there is growing interest. And when prominent people say there is growing interest in green metals, their words are taken at face value by virtue of their prominence. In case anyone was wondering which other brilliant transition idea was going to end in tears and lost money. This one’s already falling apart before it even took off properly. Not that anyone at the top is noticing.