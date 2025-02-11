Colour coding is a simple yet highly efficient way of signalling danger or the lack thereof. We all know and love colour coding when we walk or drive in an urban setting. We see it on weather forecast maps and on the weather warning alerts issued by the EU for any weather different than still, kinda warm and dry, and may the inventor of those alerts accidentally sit on a hedgehog.

Yet colour coding can also be used for manipulation as we all discovered in the past couple of years when weather forecast maps on the news went from boring green and white with a spot or two of yellow to many shades of red as the script-writers decided to scare us out of our wits by convincing us 26 degrees Celsius constituted a heat wave and that any occurrence of wind at speeds higher than 1 km/h required a yellow-code alert because yellow is now the colour of normal weather conditions.

If you’ve bothered to spare a thought about these angry red maps and the yellow code alerts waking you in the small hours of the day if you’re lucky enough to reside in the EU, you may have wondered why resort to colour manipulation to provoke anxiety and other nasty emotions. I mean, they’ve got language, they’ve got the media, and they’ve got the climate advocacies masquerading as research firms. Well, it’s because the script-writers of the transition truly believe we are idiots. And they know colours work.

Take traffic lights, for instance. I remember when a ridiculous lawsuit prompted a suspension of the so-called blinking green that had been used extremely successfully in several big cities in Bulgaria. Per traffic police data, the blinking green warning drivers it’s about to switch to amber had reduced the number of accidents by some some percentage point I couldn’t be bothered to find but it’s official data.

That official data says what common sense will tell you, too — the more time you have to react to a changing situation, the safer your reaction would be. Because green means safe just as plainly as red means danger. And some EU script-writer or other just turned the whole EU into a laughing stock yet again by using the colour green for manipulation purposes, essentially giving the whole manipulation game away for everyone with even half a functioning brain of whom we are many. Please meet gas. Gas in storage.