Green businesses on sale
Statkraft, a state-owned Norwegian company, proudly refers to itself as “Europe's largest producer of renewable energy”. Also Statkraft said this week, in a release that includes the above reference, that it had sold its “renewable energy” business in the Netherlands.
Oddly, the company did not disclose the price of the deal, only saying it sold it all — solar, wind, and battery. It also added shyly at the end of the release that “Statkraft will scale back on its hydrogen projects in the country.” I’m sure this will come as a shock to many, but Statkraft is not alone.
