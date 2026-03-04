The rider of the fiery red horse is ravaging the Middle East, oil and gas prices are soaring, the EU is in a state of panic, which makes people do even more stupid things than usual, and there’s a shortage of tankers. One would think that’s quite enough bad news for less than a week but Barclays begs to differ. Barclays just published a paper, in which it addresses a concept hitherto unthinkable: stranded transition assets.

Again our impersonal One would think that this is the perfect time for wind and solar to shine, what with them being locally sourced energy, under no risk of missile strikes (for now, at least). Indeed, a joke was recently made online about intermittent oil and gas amid tanker traffic disruption in the Strait of Hormuz. Say what you will, it was funny.

Alas, wind and solar will not shine. In fact, their troubles are becoming more severe if that Barclays paper can be trusted and seeing as Barclays is among the most pro-transition banks out there, I’d say it can be trusted. No one likes to deliver bad news that suggest they were wrong about something, which I will continue to maintain until the day or night I die.

So, wind and solar are struggling, oil and gas are through the roof, and as we face an actual energy crisis, the EU is mandating green steel. Oh, and Italy has called for the suspension of the emissions trading system. At this point, I should drop everything and become a stand-up comedian, just reading energy news in front of an audience.