BP is going to announce it would no longer pursue the target of cutting oil and gas production by 40% — or the more recent 25% — by 2030 in a U-turn that was long overdue. The embarrassing part is that the push for that U-turn had to come from a new investor rather than the company’s board or other shareholders.

The FT reported today that at its investor day tomorrow, the supermajor would drop the oil and gas reduction target and that it would also drop a target for a 20-fold increase in wind and solar electricity generation. A 20-fold increase, can you imagine? Talk about ambitious. Oh, and apparently, the board of the company had the feeling CEO Auchincloss had been too slow in spelling out these changes. You know, the same board that applauded the former CEO’s plans to turn BP into a green energy giant just four short years ago. Charming, I’m sure.

Clueless zeitgeisty boards aside, the news that BP will totally drop that silly target of cutting oil and gas production is yet more evidence that the world, and especially the business part of it, is experiencing a great awakening. There would’ve been no need for that awakening at all if they’d had the sense to stop and think before rushing to set themselves bombastic targets, such as 20 GW of wind and solar capacity by 2025, growing to 50 GW in 2050. Honestly, it has been obvious from the start that it will never work. And yet they tried, and disappointed their owners in the process.

The bonus in the latest developments is that while BP will make most of its investors happy with the changes, some would be angry — the ones demanding “climate action” from the supermajor. These now demand a shareholder vote on any changes in the company’s strategy, worried, per the FT, that “Auchincloss will water down climate commitments and refocus on oil and gas production.” Which is exactly what he is going to do and that’s excellent news. Because theseclimateer investors have a combined stake of around 2.5%. Elliott has close to 5%. Good luck to climate action.

