In that famous folk tale of animal abuse commonly known as “Goldilocks and the Three Bears”, the animal abuser likes her chair, porridge, and bed just right because she’s a brat. Carbon-based life likes its planets the same way, if astrophysicists are to be believed. One part of the carbon-based life form known as humankind is particularly fond of things being just right, after being spoiled consistently for years, and that part is the transition crowd. It is therefore with a heavy heart that I must report things for that crowd have lately been going even less right than usual.

That’s a bold statement, however one looks at it, and yet it happens to be true, simply because processes that were set in motion years before now near their only logical conclusion. Take negative electricity prices, for instance. They started to become a headache for Europe last year and this year the headache is about to become a full-blown migraine, aura and all. The reason? Europe kept funding more of the same wind and solar that took electricity prices below zero in the first place, apparently expecting those negative prices to take care of themselves somehow.

The first warning came, surprisingly, from the UK, where the new electricity market regulator said that this summer may see a significant imbalance between supply and demand for electricity because of solar. Bloomberg, by the way, chose a highly fascinating way to relate the story, saying that “The UK’s electricity grid operator is warning that power demand could reach record low levels this summer when solar generation overwhelms the grid.”

A year ago, this would have been adorable. Now, it’s starting to seriously grate but more on the language of panic in another post. Today, let’s focus on the actual threat, namely, too much non-dispatchable electricity during a period of naturally low demand.

The good news is that at least the transition champions are admitting openly that solar and wind are non-dispatchable and this might be a problem. The bad news is that they have no intention whatsoever to limit their growth. The “problem will solve itself” vibe is strong with those champions while they busy themselves with multiplying the causes of the problem in the first place. It’s kind of fun to watch. Not so fun for normal power generators that are going to find themselves in much trouble as well this year.