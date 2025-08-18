I don’t say this often enough, but the comments section of this Substack is one of my favourite things about the whole platform. With an audience that is far above average, and no, I’m not buttering you up, the comments section is a rich source of food for thought, even if the thought is often depressing.

A few days ago, one comment got me thinking about the natural order of things and the pros and cons of going against that. The question suggested by that comment was the following: what do you do if your electricity provider goes big on the energy transition, as in, billions of dollars worth big. Naturally, my immediate response was “Ditch it and find a normal one.” But what happens when we have many companies that appear to have forgotten how business works?

The answer, for better or worse, is readily available. What happens when a lot of companies forget how business works is that these companies fail. The evidence is already overwhelming and getting more overwhelming by the day. Going against the natural order of things, including conducting business, has a steep price, as recently discovered by the airline industry, bioethanol producers in the UK and more.