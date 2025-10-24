Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

In the same week that graced us with the news that about five million Brits would enjoy dynamic electricity prices depending on sunshine and wind, Centrica, the owner of British Gas, added one more cause for celebration in the hothouse for insanity that the British Isles have become, by saying it was launching a net-zero academy to train thousands and thousands of engineers for the transition because there was such hunger for clean energy jobs.

All this sounds like it would be a good idea to declare a one-week national holiday for the populace to rejoice in the progress towards a greener, cleaner future. Alas, some silly House of Commons committee went and ruined it with a report warning that clean energy jobs were failing to offset job losses in the Scottish oil and gas industry so maybe, just maybe, the powers that be could slow down the murder of said industry. Side note, assume there are quote marks around clean energy. I just can’t be bothered to click on the quote marks button so often.

We’ve discussed the topic of a real-life case study in energy transition more than once here and I believe we all agree that the UK is an excellent candidate. Germany is one, too, but there is a language barrier there, alas, so I’m focusing my research interests on the UK.

So, first things first. E.on has announced it would now track its customers’ smart meters every 30 minutes and adjust their rates based on the balance between demand and supply of electricity, which in turn would depend on the output of wind and solar installations. I don’t know about you, but my heart rate surged at the mere thought of having my electricity rate spike like the ECG of a chronic arrhythmiac every time a cloud passes over while I’m trying to bake bread or do the laundry. That’s the sort of excitement I don’t think many of us need in their lives yet five million will be getting just that. Whatever doesn’t kill you makes you stronger and all that.

The brains behind that idea are promoting it as “giving people more control over the way they manage their bills and providing opportunities for them to save money” so “we can enable the UK to make the best use of the vast amounts of electricity we’re generating.” This comes from a wind lobbyist and it would’ve been adorable if it wasn’t so utterly disgusting.

While people learn to do laundry at night, Centrica is hard at work securing the professionals who would be fitting their new smart meters, solar panels, and heat pumps. They’re calling them engineers and while I’m the last one to argue that engineering is a mentality rather than a job, I would like to point out that mentality still needs a few years at a higher education institution to fully blossom so, no, these would not be engineers.

The people who Centrica wants to be training at its academy, would be technicians. I see nothing wrong with the word. A technician is a respectable thing to be — unless what we have is a roundabout way of saying the future workforce of the UK energy system does not need higher education in engineering. It’s enough to learn how to install a heat pump. But also, “The academy will have a full size “eco house” to demonstrate how all of the skills and capabilities of Centrica’s workforce come together to deliver the home of the future.” With the help of half a dozen labs because labs make the whole thing sound so much more serious.

So, about those clean jobs that Centrica would be adding — they are likely to create a surplus of engineers, meaning technicians, because demand is falling short of expectations, at least according to the Scottish Affairs Committee at the common, as it were, chamber of the UK parliament.

Here’s what the committee had to say about it: “We are concerned that the scale-up of clean energy projects is taking longer than expected and is progressing slower than the decline of the oil and gas industry. We found that clean energy jobs are not being created at the pace or the scale required to match the job losses arising from the decline of the North Sea oil and gas industry.”

Funny, that. Brits were promised many millions of clean jobs or, if not millions, then at least 400,000 by 2030. From their very own mouths: “Clean energy will bring 400,000 extra jobs by 2030, with high demand for roles including plumbers, electricians and welders.” Oh, you’re laughing at the classification of welders and plumbers as clean job professionals, are you? If plumbers are not in the clean job business, I dare you to tell me who is.

It gets even better: “Our plans will help create an economy in which there is no need to leave your hometown just to find a decent job. Thanks to this government’s commitment to clean energy, a generation of young people in our industrial heartlands can have well-paid secure jobs, from plumbers to electricians and welders,” per the assortment of cells that the UK has for an energy secretary. It seems there’s a major shortage of plumbers and welders in the UK.

I really don’t know what the Scottish Affairs Committee is so worried about. I mean, jobs are being created at breakneck speed and they’re fetching much higher salaries as well — up to 23% higher for an entry-level position compared with other sectors. That must be because clean energy is so much cheaper than dirty energy.

Just as I was enjoying the vision of a green, clean, cheap UK, along came the BBC and wrote this, “In a new report, the Tony Blair Institute says if the transition to renewable energy “continues in a way that raises costs, weakens reliability and weakens growth, it will fail both practically and politically”.” Oh. I guess this concludes this week’s visit to the looney bin.

