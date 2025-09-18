“In view of the ongoing industrial recession, job cuts in German industry are accelerating: the number of employees as of June 30th of this year was 2.1 percent lower than twelve months earlier. Within a year, around 114,000 jobs were cut in German industry. Since the pre-pandemic year of 2019, the bottom line is that the number of employees has shrunk by almost –250,000, a decline of 4.3 percent.”

This is an automatic translation of a paragraph from an EY report on Germany’s car industry from late August. CNBC covered it here. I’m now going to do something uncharacteristic and let the numbers speak for themselves. In no particular order:

18.03.2025: Audi cuts 7,500 jobs; remains committed to German sites

04.06. 2025: Nearly 20,000 Volkswagen workers take voluntary redundancy while others could work a 4-day week amid overhaul

03.06.2025: Deutsche Post to slash 8,000 jobs

15.09.2025: Job cuts loom as Germany's Bosch aims to save billions by 2030

08.07.2025: Daimler Truck plans to cut around 5,000 jobs in Germany

18.02. 2025: Continental: German auto parts giant cuts thousands of jobs (3,000 globally, more than half in Germany)

26.08.2025: German car industry sheds 51,500 jobs in a year

16.09.2025: Ford Slashes 1,000 Jobs in Germany As EV Sales Slow

09.01.2025: Germany records highest company insolvencies since financial crisis

08.05. 2025: Germany sees highest spike in bankruptcies in 20 years

26.06.2025: Germany sees highest corporate bankruptcy rate in a decade: report

I leave you with this chart of German electricity prices on the spot market.

