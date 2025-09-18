Irina Slav on energy

Et tu Britannia. Someone described Great Britain as an island floating in a sea of oil with its basement full of coal and gas.

The SDP is a small fringe Party in the UK, whose leader has summed up the state of affairs nicely. It’s a close race to total ruin between the UK and Germany.

“For decades, Britain has sleepwalked into an abyss which has made us poorer, weaker, and gutted our industrial base. The heart of this is a self-induced energy crisis which has been catastrophic for our welfare and security. Britons now suffer the highest energy prices in the developed world, with our collective wealth continually drained to fund vast energy imports.

How did Britain—an energy rich nation—sink into an energy crisis? We argue below that the causes were part indifference, part profiteering and part lunacy. And it happened because of pretence: an ill-fated attempt to ignore the material world. But as we are finding out, the material world matters, production matters, and tangible needs matter.”

But hey, they have lots of renewables, they have lots of renewables!!

PS - Shhhhhh.. that they only work part time and have destroyed the German economy should not be spoken…

