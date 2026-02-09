German legislators have drafted a law that will force wind and solar developers pay to connect their installations to the grid “due, firstly, to the sheer number of grid connection requests that grid operators in Germany are facing. In particular, the ongoing flood of applications from large-scale battery storage systems is overloading grid operators and blocking other grid connection applicants.”

According to Fros: What the hell is wrong with you, Germany? This is not how the transition works. With wind and solar developers, money only goes one way, from you to them. Take note.