Certain industries in Germany are in “very critical condition”, according to the country’s chancellor. Which industries these are was not disclosed but “In 2026, we will therefore need to focus on making the right political and legal decisions to fundamentally improve the business environment,” Friedrich the Vain said.

According to Fros: The right political and legal decisions will be to build more wind and solar, shorten grid connection times, and tighten emission regulations. Or start that war you’ve been itching to start under all that make-up because there’s no de-painting yourselves from that corner.