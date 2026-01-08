Germany in critical condition
Certain industries in Germany are in “very critical condition”, according to the country’s chancellor. Which industries these are was not disclosed but “In 2026, we will therefore need to focus on making the right political and legal decisions to fundamentally improve the business environment,” Friedrich the Vain said.
According to Fros: The right political and legal decisions will be to build more wind and solar, shorten grid connection times, and tighten emission regulations. Or start that war you’ve been itching to start under all that make-up because there’s no de-painting yourselves from that corner.
The emission regulations tightening while industries collapse is peak irony. When the business enviroment is already struggling, layering on more regulatory overhead without addressing core competitiveness issues feels like treating symptoms with a sledgehammer. I worked with manufacturing operations during similar policy shifts and the pattern was consistent: regulations accelerated rather than solved the underlying structural problems. The grid connection bottleneck you mentioned compounds this perfectly.
How's that electrical power in Berlin? Maybe German leaders could think about providing a stable environment for their citizens, or maybe their citizens should find new leaders.