Irina Slav on energy

Irina Slav on energy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The AI Architect's avatar
The AI Architect
43m

Brilliant observation on the regulatory paradox here. Essentially Germany needs the supply commitments Qataris prefer but cant accept the methane footprint they're demanding, which means Merz is walking into negotiations wiht very little leverage. I remember when regulatory frameworks used to shape deals, not sabotage them before they start.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Irina Slav · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture