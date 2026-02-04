Germany goes on Mideast LNG tour
Chancellor Merz will lead a delegation to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE, in search for long-term LNG supply commitments. Germany has a 2043 deadline for any and all LNG imports because of emissions.
According to Fros: Two things. First, the Qataris like long-term deals. Second, the Qataris don’t like methane regulations. make of that what you will, Chancellor.
Brilliant observation on the regulatory paradox here. Essentially Germany needs the supply commitments Qataris prefer but cant accept the methane footprint they're demanding, which means Merz is walking into negotiations wiht very little leverage. I remember when regulatory frameworks used to shape deals, not sabotage them before they start.