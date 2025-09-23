You’ve probably heard the news that Saudi Arabia sealed a security cooperation deal with Pakistan this month. For some reason, this caused concern that the Saudis might stop selling oil to India, at least according to CNBC.

The concern is implied rather than stated and the report, citing an unnamed source (of course) is little more than freestyle speculation but it does highlight a certain mentality normally associated with cartoons but not infrequently demonstrated by people whom certain media like to call experts and analysts.

Said mentality perceives geopolitics as a simplistic zero sum game, in which the enemy of my friend is my friend and the friend of my enemy is my enemy, too. Also, there can be only one, which there can’t in real life.

It was this mentality that led some to argue that BRICS was dead in the water because India and China have territorial disputes, for example. They do, indeed, but both have shown they can play together very well despite these. Territorial disputes are one thing. Trade is quite another, more important thing, and both China and India have their priorities right.

The same goes for that Pakistan deal with the Saudis. The Indians were quick to issue a statement to the effect they have zero problem with the deal, not least because India knows well that the Saudis appreciate their oil demand very much — and that “If you play with X, I won’t play with you” is not how things work on the world scene. That’s how they work in the playground. Now, if only could someone go teach the brats in Brussels this valuable lesson, that would be great. Better yet, let them learn it on their own.

It will take a while, mind you. Hungary’s been trying to teach them for months now and they still choose anything but common sense. The latest? Brussels has suggested it frees up half a billion euro in frozen EU funds for Hungary if it only stops buying oil from Russia.

The funds, some 2 billion euro, were blocked on allegations Hungary was being slow to reform its judiciary and bad to alphabet soup people and migrants. I guess the judiciary and alphabet soup people are not that important, after all. But cheap oil is important for Hungary. Ending imports would have no discernible effect on Russian oil revenues but it could very well wreck Hungary’s economy. All because of that infantile mentality.

