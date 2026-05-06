European Union member states’ energy ministers are set to discuss a very important topic next week. The scoop comes from Reuters, which saw a document suggesting the unthinkable: that it might be worth considering an expansion in domestic natural gas production. That’s right. Our energy ministers are about to venture into the land of most obvious solutions to pressing problems — while, of course, taking care to not jeopardise climate targets.

Here’s a quote from that document: “Given the current price shocks and the volatility of the global LNG market, how do ‌you see ⁠the role of indigenous gas resources to act as a collective mechanism for price stability for the entire Union?”

It sounds like something out of a pop quiz, doesn’t it? It is quite a special pop quiz, demonstrating that when push comes to shove, facts take precedence over ideology. Almost, because the authors of the text took care to add the stipulation that any possible ramp-up in domestic gas production should be undertaken “without locking us into carbon-intensive systems that undermine our long-term climate goals”. I mean, what’s one more paradox in the paradox bubble that is Brussels?

Now, first of all, I called this. Crazy is crazy, but gas shortages tend to have a sobering, normalising effect even on the craziest crazies. Second of all, I have a myth to bust: it won’t work. There isn’t enough gas in Europe. No, really, there isn’t, even if we include the shale resources — and the three fields that Norway is restarting after shutting them down 30 years ago. Sorry.