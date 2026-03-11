If commodity trade was a reality show, which it is increasingly resembling, by the way, the stars would be oil and gas. But there would also be a secondary character that steals the show every time it shows up because without it, the stars won’t matter. The secondary character, which is not secondary at all, is fertilisers and I cannot believe I’m writing about fertilisers again, less than a month after the last time I wrote about fertilisers. But then, two weeks ago, the biggest problem for farmers, at least in Europe, was the carbon tax on locally produced fertilisers. Now, that’s the least of their problems. Well, perhaps not the least but it has definitely moved down from the number-one spot.