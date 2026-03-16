While the world watches a non-straight Strait and awaits President Trump’s latest declaration of victory, a group of scientists in Australia discovered an entirely new chemical reaction. The reaction involves sulphur molecules that rearrange themselves without the need for much external interference.

Now, why is that important? Per the Science Alert report, “Sulfur-sulfur bonds are essential for many different molecules, including peptides, proteins, polymers, and drugs. Part of what makes this particular bond so useful is its ability to break and reform in response to a wide range of different stimuli. It's usually molecular chains containing two sulfur atoms – disulfides – that are used in these reactions.”

Again, why is that important? Well, “Sulfur is very reactive and combines with a wide range of elements to make many compounds. When combined with oxygen it takes the form of sulfur dioxide (SO₂), which can be further oxidized yielding sulfur trioxide (SO₃), the basis for sulfuric acid production (H₂SO₄) - one of the most critical industrial chemicals. The manufacture of fertilizers, chemicals, and petroleum products all depend on sulfuric acid.” So does metals extraction and processing, semiconductor manufacturing, drugs, and cosmetics. Isn’t sulphur wonderful?

It is. Sulphur, in fact, is one of the many unsung heroes of modern civilisation and I just made one of the best-timed decisions in my adult life by ordering four new tyres before prices shot up, which they will because in addition to the oil and gas we all know and love, the Middle East is also apparently a major exporter of, yes, sulphur. Indeed, the region accounts for 45% of global sulphur exports. No wonder Aramco’s chief executive warned of a domino effect from the Hormuz closure on industries. Welcome to the exciting world of interconnected supply chains.