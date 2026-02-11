A while ago, I came across an opinion piece in the WSJ penned by a psychotherapist who detailed the effects of weight-loss drugs such as Ozempic on the so-called body positivity ideology. That ideology, Jonathan Alpert reported, had made people with weight problems feel even worse about themselves because it taught them there was nothing wrong with obesity, they had to learn to love themselves as they were, and excess weight was basically a mental, not a physical problem.

One would be hard-pressed to find a more straightforward example of a forced cognitive dissonance and predict with reasonable certainty what it would most likely lead to, namely “Patients publicly adopted the language of “body positivity,” while privately describing distress they felt unsure how to voice. It wasn’t merely difficult to lose weight; it felt risky to want to.”

I was reminded of that article and the question of just how twisted some minds must have become to convince others being sick was right and wanting to get healthy was wrong earlier today, when I saw the news that the head of British Gas has warned electricity will cost more in 2030 than it did in 2022, during the gas crunch prompted by the Russian invasion of the Ukraine — which crunch actually started the previous year in the UK but never you mind.

“A third of the cost of that electricity [by 2030] will be wholesale costs, and the other two thirds will be system costs,” Chris O’Shea said at some industry conference in London. The system costs, we learn from The Telegraph, which has picked a very unflattering picture of Ed Miliband to illustrate the article, will mostly come from planned grid upgrades to accommodate all the wind and solar Miliband wants to put on land, roof, and sea, with no one apparently able to stop him. His latest was the announcement of 1 billion pounds in funding for community solar, which he once again promised will bring down energy costs. Sure it will. And body positivity is a real thing.