“Tesla drivers in France are suing the company to terminate the leases for their vehicles, alleging chief executive Elon Musk’s political activities have made their cars “far-right totems”,” the Financial Times informed us yesterday, adding that the plaintiffs, a total of 10 Tesla leasers, have complained about vandalism against their cars, which has prevented them from “enjoying” the cars. Let’s unwrap this gift from France.

Vandalism against Teslas because of Elon Musk’s political opinions has spread like a wildfire in parts of the world, which incidentally feature increased concentrations of climate activists. Interestingly, these activists have no problem with setting a car on fire, emissions and all, when they want to make a political statement. Nothing surprising there. In fact, there’s nothing surprising at all about the lawsuit, either. Unless you thought we’d reached peak crazy. Peak crazy is not yet in sight.

Now, I can relate to the annoyance of having to worry that your car would be vandalised because some people disagree with the personal views of the man who heads the company that made that car. But blaming that man instead of the vandals is, let’s say, interesting. If only he’d toed the liberal line none of this would’ve happened, the implicit argument goes. If only he’d kept his mouth shut and not called Keir Starmer complicit in rape, which Keir Starmer clearly is, and if only he hadn’t become such good buddies with Trump, which is clearly the same as signing a deal with the Devil in his own blood in the minds of the vandals.

Now, all Elon Musk needs to do for a grand slam in liberal piles inflammation is go to Moscow and shake hands with Putin. There won’t be a Tesla left alive in Europe after that, I bet, emissions be damned. In fact, the EU might just go ahead and ban Tesla altogether like it now plans to ban the surviving Nord Stream pipelines. Which, by the way, sit empty and unused, but it’s the thought that counts.

What that French lawsuit shows us in sharp relief, however, is something not all that amusing, namely, that there is no place for freedom of speech or, indeed, opinion in the world of the Western liberaloids. There is only the party line any any step out of that line, however small, prompts immediate punishment in the form of social media vomiting and, yes, vandalism.

“It will be interesting to see someone who is so liberal like Mr Musk to be confronted with the responsibility of their words on their businesses,” one British lawyer who spoke to the FT said. “Freedom — even among the most liberal among us — doesn’t come without responsibility. The actions of business leaders engage their businesses.” I’d say this is an accurate observation. However, this responsibility does not mean having to account for all the feeble minded individuals you might accidentally inflame with your words. If we did that, we’d go mute within a generation.

