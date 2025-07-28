Earlier this month, a senior Bank of England official issued a grim warning about the potential impacts of more frequent extreme weather on the country’s economy. Yes, again. No, they’re not going to stop. What’s interesting is how increasingly inventive the grim warners are becoming in their efforts to make it all make sense — and, incidentally, remove responsibility from the parties actually responsible for bad decisions and place it with, yes, climate change.

So, in a recent speech, the deputy governor of the BoE once led by none other than Transitionman Mark Carney, warned that “The rise in temperatures has already increased the frequency and intensity of extreme weather events both abroad and at home,” and that “The risks posed by this changing climate matter for individual firms’ safety and soundness, the resilience of the financial system as a whole and, through their impact on the macroeconomy, the outlook for inflation.”

The first quote is standard opening for all speeches concerned with climate change, complete with citations of IPCC reports because you can’t sound authoritative if you don’t mention the IPCC and the words one-point-five-degrees-from-preindustrial-levels. Then it’s off to the races and how droughts, floods, and other nasty weather is going to become more frequent because of our emissions and how this is going to make food and energy more expensive. Naturally, government policy has absolutely nothing at all to do with the risk of more expensive food and energy. Except, of course, it does.