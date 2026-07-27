Oil prices, which touched $100 last week, are now down below that stressful number. The media is in a rush to report on China’s push for peace in the Middle East and a pause in the bombings across the Strait of Hormuz, which goes to show that everyone’s stupid, and if not everyone, then a lot of people who should know better.

First of all, the fact that China is now bothered about the situation with oil should be worrying, not welcome. A bothered China with its many hundreds of millions of barrels of oil in storage is not a positive sign. And a pause in bombings is very far from a ceasefire, let alone a peace deal. But that’s just our new regular, everyday garden variety of stupidity. The much bigger problem we all have is fuel prices. More specifically, the problem is in the two magic words that have seen refiners’ stocks surge, bringing tears of joy into their owners’ eyes and a different kind of tears into the eyes of those who celebrate every refinery closure. Crack spread.