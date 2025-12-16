CNBC reports that: “Ford Motor expects to record about $19.5 billion in special items related to a restructuring of its business priorities and a pullback in its all-electric vehicle investments, the company announced Monday. […] That will be followed by $5.5 billion in cash to be charged through 2027, and the majority of that chunk will be paid next year, Ford said.”

According to Fros: So, what happened was, Ford and all the rest of them believed politicians when they said there will be huge subsidies for EVs for as long as they need them. They believed politicians that they will totally make EVs mandatory and everyone will be driving one soon. Auto executives believed politicians, you guys!