It has come to my attention that the Council of the European Union has drafted legislation proposing to ban filtered cigarettes and heated tobacco products in a bid to hasten the end of the EU, depopulate the continent, and enter history books as one of the most pathetic excuses for cartoon totalitarianism.

Per the Daily Mail — because the Council of the European Union, which is a different money drain from the European Council, by the way, has not released its draft officially — “A ban on the manufacture, import, distribution, and sale of filter cigarettes would make an important contribution to reducing tobacco consumption.” Why just filtered ciggies? To make what remains legal so disgusting no one would want to buy it. Sound familiar?

A lot of us have been wondering what would set off riots across Europe in the context of fast-deteriorating living standards courtesy of the EU’s energy policy and what passes for foreign policy but is in fact mass hysteria in Brussels and its national metastases. Well, it appears the spark may well turn out to be a cigarette ban.

The Daily Mail wrote in its report, citing another one, in German Bild, that “The bill is unlikely to gain support in Italy, with prime minister Giorgia Meloni claiming she would probably kill someone if she had to give up cigarettes.” This is not an idle threat, by the way. Anyone who has any experience with withdrawal would recognise that, or relate to it, if the experience is first-hand.

So, a ban on cigarettes would force a lot of smokers to go through unplanned withdrawal to no doubt the greatest pleasure of pharmaceutical manufacturers of nicotine products. But that won’t be enough. A smoker without a cigarette and with a nicotine patch is not a mentally stable individual. Violence will spike and may lead to widespread riots.

Even without riots, the EU will change forever. Some would emigrate and I will probably be among them. Others may just die from the shock or from the effects of withdrawal-related depression and I don’t say this lightly or in any kind of jest. Yet others would take to the unfiltered filth out of desperation and die from that. Criminals would be only to happy to build and foster a black market for smokes. Tobacco — the new cocaine.

With millions of Europeans out of the way, emissions across the EU would drop considerably. The only problem I see is that… Well, it’s a bit awkward. Cigarette sales bring in billions in excise tax revenues to European governments. That’s going to vanish with a cigarette ban. They might even have to start taxing EV owners. Now excuse me while I go tell my husband we might need to move to Russia.

P. S. “Tobacco is filthy and unhealthy.” So are a lot of things that are perfectly legal, no less addictive, and arguably more harmful to human health. May he or she who has never had a cup of coffee, a bag of crisps, a fast-food meal, or a fizzy drink cast the first stone.

