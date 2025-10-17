Irina Slav on energy

Irina Slav on energy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alastair's avatar
Alastair
5h

Next up….a ban on alcohol….Prohibition comes to the EU.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Mirrek's avatar
Mirrek
5h

EU cares about its people so much that they want everyone to die healthy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
17 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Irina Slav
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture