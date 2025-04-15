The EU has been trying to stop consuming Russian natural gas since 2022. It has tried banning it, on numerous occasions, it has significantly reduced the volumes it buys thanks to a fortunate and completely random bombing of the Nord Stream pipelines, it has tried to pretend it wasn’t mad when the Ukraine said it won’t extend its transit deal, and now it is preparing to present its Plan To Get Rid of Russian Energy — while business executives call for a resumption of pipeline imports. Oh, and they, meaning the EU, also want to cancel import contracts with Gazprom without paying penalties. Because that’s perfectly normal and justifiable — but only if the EU does it.

“The European Commission has been studying the contracts and the possibility of declaring force majeure, which would allow importers to exit their obligations without paying additional fees, according to three officials with knowledge of the plan,” the FT reported today, citing one EU official as summarising Brussels’ unabashed arrogance with ““If the whole idea is not paying Russia, then [paying compensation] would undermine the whole purpose.”

The “studying” is part of the EU’s grand plan to completely stop importing hydrocarbons from Russia, which has proved impossible in the last three years, with the EU turning into a laughing stock after switching from direct imports of oil to indirect imports from India. Also, with pipeline gas flows decimated, the EU’s been busy boosting LNG imports from Russia, directly, while various EU officials have been calling for a ban on these imports. It’s like trying to stop breathing and discovering with much frustration it’s impossible.

The latter was demonstrated by business executives who appear to have had enough of the Brussels’ brain trust experiments in breathing alternatives and are now starting to openly call for a resumption of Russian gas imports by whatever channel possible.

“We are in a severe crisis and can’t wait,” the head of one of Germany’s largest chemicals businesses told Reuters this week. “Reopening pipelines would reduce prices more than any current subsidy programmes,” Christof Guenther said, noting that, per Reuters, “the German chemical industry has cut jobs for five quarters in a row, something not seen for decades.”

Another chemicals executive put it even more plainly: ““We need Russian gas, we need cheap energy - no matter where it comes from,” said Klaus Paur, managing director of Leuna-Harze, a mid-sized petrochemical maker at the Leuna Park. "We need Nord Stream 2 because we have to keep energy costs in check.””

Translated, this means that U.S. LNG is not really a full replacement option, which is a really shocking revelation for all who have been watching the EU’s gas disaster unfold. And Qatar? Qatar’s not exporting LNG to a place that demands methane emission accounting. Incidentally, U.S. exporters might have a problem with that, too. Also incidentally, Gazprom might have a problem with those contract cancellations, unbelievable as this may sound. Go figure.

