EU's carbon tax will prompt Indian steel import slump
The notorious Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism comes into effect in January, hitting Indian steel exporters hard, because 66% of their exports go to Europe.
According to Fros: The EU is attempting to rearm, which is a nice way of saying militarisation. The CBAM will do wonders for that attempt. Which is a good thing for normal people in Europe, however few of them remain.
Not all steel is the same. "Green" steel seems to be recycled and low in carbon, and therefore not only less durable but unsuitable for many arms and munitions. An arms buildup combined with policy that makes suitable materials more expensive, combined with arms suppliers who have been incentivized to maximize costs and minimize production, seems like a way to fail - but quickly.