Europe will have to buy 120 LNG cargos this summer to replenish its reserves after this last, traditionally cold, winter. It might come out of heating season with just 35% full storage caverns which, while it looks pretty comfy to me, is freaking experts out. Hence the 120 LNG cargos. And guess where these are going to come from? Yep. America. Price tag: $6 billion minimum. Europe is, if you forgive the unintentional pun, toast.